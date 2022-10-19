Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still tons of incredible deals to shop this season. The retailer dropped major discounts on popular fall fashion pieces, like designer jeans, comfy slippers, and toasty warm beanies. And we rounded up the 18 best Amazon fall fashion deals, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the months ahead.

Shop Fall Clothes on Sale:

The clothing sale section includes some of the best fashion deals we’ve ever seen, like a Paige sweater for 80 percent off and 7 For All Mankind jeans for 75 percent off. Plus, you can get a matching knit tank top and cropped cardigan for just $21. Below, check out more deals on fall clothing you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Made from a blend of wool and nylon, this Paige off-the-shoulder sweater is the perfect mid-weight knit for fall. It comes in light beige and black, and it’s designed with a ribbed hemline, cuffs, and neckline in a fold-over style, plus raglan sleeves and a longline silhouette. You can dress it down with leggings and Ugg boots, or spice it up with jeans and leather loafers. Just be sure to grab the sweater now while it’s on sale for $51.

At 75 percent off their original price, these skinny jeans from 7 For All Mankind, a Sarah Jessica Parker-loved brand, are a no-brainer. The sale style has a medium-blue wash with subtle rips at the knees and ankle-length hems. They’re made from a blend of cotton, modal, elastic, and spandex, so they have some stretch in them for extra comfort. Throw them on with sweaters and sneakers all fall long.

Shop Fall Shoes on Sale:

The shoes sale section is also fully stocked, with everything from Ugg slippers to Franco Sarto boots going for impressive discounts. You can also get classic sneakers at epic prices to wear now or store away for spring and summer. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite pair of fall shoes at a reasonable price point.

The chunky sneaker trend is here to stay this fall, and these Reebok trainers are on sale for $30 less than usual. Available in nine color combinations, the shoes have leather and suede accents up top with thick rubber soles. You can wear them with leggings and a cropped sweatshirt for a full-on athleisure look, jeans and a sweater for a casual weekend outfit, or a midi dress and leather jacket for an evening out.

If you could use a new pair of everyday boots, look no further than this Circus by Sam Edelman combat pair. The faux-leather boots have both a lace-up design and side zipper for easy on and off, plus padded insoles and rubber lug soles. Thanks to their classic design, these boots will look great with everything from leggings and a graphic tee to a midi skirt and a cropped sweater.

Shop Fall Accessories on Sale:

No sale is complete without a few incredible accessory deals, and this one is no different. Save on high-end handbags from Rebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs, cozy cold-weather gear, and fuzzy socks. Check out the outfit-completing accessories we recommend adding to your cart, below.

A plain, black beanie, like this Sweaty Betty one, goes with everything, making it the ideal hat to have in your wardrobe. The knit fabric is made from 100 percent wool with a ribbed trim and the brand’s logo sewn into one side. One shopper called it “warm and so soft,” which is really all you can ask for from a high-quality beanie.

Amazon sales are typically a great time to get high-quality purses for affordable prices, and this time, a Rebecca Minkoff bag is on sale for 23 percent off. It’s made from light gray croc-embossed leather with both a top handle and removable crossbody strap. In addition to a magnetic button closure atop the main compartment, the bag has a zippered interior pocket to get your valuables safe. You can wear it with jeans as a crossbody, or carry it by the top handle for a more formal look.

We’re already halfway through the season, so don’t miss out on your chance to shop Amazon’s fall fashion sale before winter freezes over.