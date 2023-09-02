Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion Amazon’s Epic Labor Day Sale Includes Fall-Ready Sweaters, Loungewear, and Dresses Starting at Just $10 Everything is less than $50. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 @ 01:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle Fall is basically here; and while this may be a tough transition for some, I’m one pumpkin spice latte away from breaking out my Ugg boots. Yes, summer’s end is bittersweet, but now it’s time to embrace all things warm and fuzzy — so naturally, I’m turning to Amazon. The retailer is already overflowing with autumn-ready fashion picks, and you can score everything you need to level-up your wardrobe for under $50 this Labor Day. To make your summer-to-fall sartorial shift a breeze, I sifted through Amazon’s wide array of fashion items to find the eight pieces worth snagging. Below, you’ll find a chic lounge set, comfy sweatshirts, a stylish sweater, and chic outerwear you’re bound to wear all season. And, it gets better: Prices start at just $10 this holiday weekend. Shop Fall Fashion Under-$50 Lillusory Two-Piece Loungewear Set, $40 with coupon (Originally $73) Efan Oversized Hoodie Sweatshirt, $21 with coupon (Originally $53) Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings, $10 (Originally $23) Coca-Cola Vintage Logo Zip Hoodie, $47 Automet Casual Plaid Shacket, $27 with coupon (Originally $50) Carryvicty Puff-Sleeve Sweater, $24 with coupon (Originally $37) Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket, $48 (Originally $61) PrettyGarden Casual Ruffle Puff Dress, $46 (Originally $51) Lillusory Two-Piece Loungewear Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $40 I’m checking out my cart with this first pick as we speak. The Lillusory two-piece set is the perfect fall uniform; it’s soft enough to feel like your favorite pajamas, but chic enough to wear out of the house. As if that’s not enough, the outfit is available in 26 colorways, including a range of autumnal jewel tones. And, it’s currently on sale for just $40 — an entire 45 percent off its original price thanks to an on-site coupon. Many shoppers are even comparing the thick, waffle-knit set to pricier alternatives; one reviewer said it “looks exactly like the one Free People sells, but for a lot less.” Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $10 Everyone needs leggings in their year-round wardrobe, but a great pair is surprisingly tough to come by. That’s why I’m grabbing this shopper-loved style from Amazon’s best-sellers chart while it’s on sale for just $10. The Gayhay leggings — which are now an entire 57 percent off — are made of a super soft polyester and spandex blend. Not only do they feel “like butter,” as one shopper put it, but they are “thick enough to keep you warm,” while still being breathable and sweat-wicking. They have a flattering, high-rise waistband and a snug, full-length silhouette; plus they’re sold in 30 colors and patterns. Carryvicty Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $24 If you’re looking for a cozy basic to easily elevate any outfit, opt for this Carryvicty short-sleeve sweater that’s now just $24. As you navigate the awkward period between summer and fall, this lightweight knit makes for a great transitional staple. What really sold me is its chic puff-sleeves with crochet detailing. The sweater is available in 18 styles, including V-necks, crewnecks, and a wide variety of colors. Not sold yet? Take it from one shopper who said it’s “even cuter in person.” Coca-Cola Vintage Logo Zip Hoodie Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 I don’t know about you, but as soon as the temperature drops I live in my favorite hoodies. Since my current collection is in desperate need of a revamp, I’m reaching for this graphic zip-up from Amazon’s Merch on Demand department. The little-known section offers millions of logo-clad designs from popular brands and creators. Every piece is made to order, and you can shop your favorite graphics on sweatshirts, tees, tote bags, and more. I plan to step-up my sweats with this vintage design that will add a stylish flair to every comfy outfit. Head to Amazon to snag the fall fashion picks that catch your eye while they’re still going for less than $50 this Labor Day. PrettyGarden Casual Ruffle Puff Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $46 Efan Oversized Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $21 Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $48 Automet Casual Plaid Shacket Buy on Amazon $50 $27 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say This $13 Style Hack Makes Their Most Uncomfortable Shoes Wearable We’re Prepping for Fall With These 8 Transitional Blouses That Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats