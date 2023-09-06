Out of 3,000+ New Amazon Fall Fashion Arrivals, These Are the 10 Best

Not only are we in the first week of a new month, but we’re also heading into a new season, which only means one thing: It’s time to go shopping. To no one’s surprise, Amazon’s fashion section is already overflowing with newly released fall finds, and we narrowed down the wide selection to 10 must-have pieces, starting at just $23.

The list includes clothes, shoes, and accessories that are right on trend for fall. We’re talking about easy-to-wear two-piece sets, chunky platform loafers, and even a stylish handbag in the season’s “It” color. Below, browse through the 10 best new arrivals at Amazon this month and prep your closet before the chilly weather arrives.

Best Amazon Fall Fashion Arrivals:

Anrabess Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

Amazon

Nothing says fall like a sweater dress, especially when it comes in a burnt orange color, like this Anrabess ribbed knit midi. The recently released dress has long sleeves, a V-neckline, and a tight-fitting silhouette that flares out at the bottom with a ruffled hemline. Plus, it comes with a fabric tie belt to create a flattering shape. Wear the dress now with simple loafers or pumps, or style it with tights and booties when the temperature drops.

Zesica Ribbed Knit Pullover and Wide-Leg Pants Set

Amazon

Available in a similar ribbed knit material, this Zesica two-piece set comes with a crewneck sweater and matching high-waisted pants. The top has drop shoulders and long bell sleeves, while the bottoms have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring for a comfortable fit. Throw on the outfit with your favorite pair of sneakers and a shacket, and you’re ready to head out the door for a fall day.

Dream Pairs Platform Chunky Loafers

Amazon

Priced at just $30, these Dream Pairs lug-sole platform loafers are a no-brainer. Made from soft faux leather, they feature gold horse-bit accents and have padding along the heel to prevent your skin from rubbing and getting irritated. Plus, they come in three classic colors — matte black, beige, and patent black. Snag a pair (or all three) and wear them with jeans, trousers, dresses, and more all season long.

The Drop Rochelle Bucket Bag

Amazon

Of course, no outfit is complete without a great bag, and this bucket style from The Drop is available for just $40. Stylists have deemed red as the “It” color for fall, and the budget-friendly purse comes in a bright version of the trendy hue. It’s made from pebbled faux leather with a drawstring closure, a shoulder strap, and an adjustable crossbody strap. Wear it with neutral-colored outfits this fall for just the right amount of pop.

Check out more of our favorite new Amazon fashion arrivals, below.

Merokeety Collared Sweater Jacket With Pockets

Amazon

Anrabess Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt and Joggers Set

Amazon

Dream Pairs Lug-Sole Embellished Chelsea Boots With Elastic

Amazon

The Drop Sam Vegan Leather Shirtdress

Amazon

Vionic Cable-Knit Faux Fur-Lined Clogs

Amazon

Levi's Ribcage Wide-Leg Jeans