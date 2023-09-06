Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Fall Blouses, and I’m Buying These 8 Under-$30 Styles

Labor Day weekend came and went, which means I’m officially in full fall mode — and no one can stop me. While the calendar start of the season is still technically a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to get a head start on upgrading your autumn wardrobe; I’m talking cozy sweaters, oversized loungewear, chunky boots, and of course, fall blouses. So, to help you welcome the season in style, I found the eight tops worthy of a spot in your shopping cart — and they’re all less than $30 at Amazon.

The retailer is a treasure trove of fall-ready fashion pieces, so I sifted through thousands of styles to narrow down the blouses you actually need. Below, you’ll find a pick for every occasion; shop puff-sleeve tops, elevated tunics, classic button downs, and snuggly flannels starting at just $11.

Amazon Fall Blouses Under $30:

The Drop Puff-Sleeve Top

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with this puff-sleeve top from The Drop, Amazon’s influencer-loved, in-house fashion brand that’s full of stylish and budget-friendly pieces. On sale for as low as $11, the chic pick is clearly no exception. As if its super low price point isn’t reason enough to add it to your cart, the blouse is made of lightweight, super soft knit that’s sure to keep you comfy all season. The versatile basic can be paired with practically anything in your closet, whether you’re throwing it on with your favorite jeans or elevating it with a skirt and boots. As one reviewer put it, the top is a “gorgeous upgrade from a long-sleeve tee” thanks to its “flattering” design.

Astylish Corduroy Button Down Blouse

Amazon

IMHO, nothing screams fall like corduroy, which is why I’m snagging this stylish button-down while it’s still on sale for $28. I’m not the only one with my eye on the timeless piece, as more than 600 shoppers have purchased it in the past month alone, ranking it among Amazon’s top-selling blouses. One reviewer noted that the top’s “fabric is thick and warm,” making it a “perfect find for fall.” I know it’s bound to become a mainstay in my personal outfit rotation this season — both on its own and as a layering piece. Shop the button-down in 37 styles, including a range of autumnal colorways.

Dokotoo Casual V-Neck Long-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

As we navigate the awkward weather period between seasons, airy blouses make for the perfect transitional pieces. This Dokotoo find is made of a breathable polyester and has long sleeves to keep you comfortable regardless of the weather. Take it from one customer who called it “a wonderful top to transition from summer into fall.” Another reviewer added that “everything about [it] is gorgeous.” The multi-seasonal find is sold in a range of patterns, but I’m opting for this versatile black style while it’s still just $28.

Head to Amazon to upgrade your fall wardrobe and snag these blouses while they’re still less than $30.

Dokotoo Floral Print Puff-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

Lacozy Plaid Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

Aisew Striped Button-Down Shirt