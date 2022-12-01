Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece Is “So Soft, Comfy, and Warm,” and It’s Just $16 Right Now

When it comes to jackets, my taste doesn’t always lean towards practicality. I love Gigi Hadid-inspired trench coats, oversized blazers, and playful colors, but those don’t always make sense when paired with the pajamas I admittedly always wear to grab my morning coffee. Not that someone who dares to don PJs outside of the home should care if the jacket matches, but I do. And in looking for something I could wear with my everyday, errand-running apparel, I found a customer-loved zip-up that’s currently 45 percent off.

Amazon Essentials’ Classic Fit Fleece is a midweight jacket, designed to be worn as the top layer on cool days and as a base on mornings when it’s nearly freezing outside. Contoured side seams give this jacket a fitted, modern look, and a front zipper allows you to bundle up or quickly cool down as needed. Plus, this fleece is available in 40 colorways, including solid black, navy, and green, as well as seasonal plaid patterns. And right now, you can get the basic wardrobe staple for just $16.

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

This Amazon Essentials jacket is a customer favorite, with over 27,600 five-star ratings (so feel free to ask around, you probably have a friend who loves this, too). Customers flock to this fleece for a few main reasons: material, weight, and fit. One shopper, who notes that as a bustier person it can be hard to find comfortable zip-ups, wrote that this fleece worked incredibly well for them, adding that the material was “soft…without being too thick or too heavy.” Another called the fit and style “perfect,” writing that, “it has a great shape for women,” while someone else found it to be “not bulky or loose” – you know, just right.

But perhaps most importantly, it’s warm. One shopper, who’d originally been loyal loyal to a similar Old Navy styles, swapped to this jacket and found the Amazon Essentials pick to be more wind-resistant, adding that when they used it for layering, it kept them warm in “Chicago, the mountains in Wyoming, and during very cold winters at work.” Another wrote that they opt for this warm jacket during Midwest winters, adding that it’s, “super soft and comfy.”

Grab the winter jacket that Amazon customers love while it’s on sale for just $16.

