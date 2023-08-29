My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$24 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall

I get my love of fall from my mom. As soon as the temperatures start to drop, she starts switching out all the bedding to warm mustards and terracotta reds, keeps Gilmore Girls on TV on repeat, and bakes our favorite fall desserts. And every year, we all look forward to our mother-daughter fall shopping trip because it’s our family's official marking of our transition over to fall. Needless to say, it was to our surprise when the Amazon packages started rolling in over the last few weeks; she clearly went ahead and started her seasonal shopping already. While she was apologetic, she said she couldn’t pass up on this Amazon Essentials Classic Wrap Dress while it was on sale.

The dress comes in 11 colors and prints, including pink, blue, black, floral, and animal print, and they’re available in an inclusive size range from XS through 6X. It features a V-neckline and a functional wrap tie-front, and a hidden interior button for a secure fit. The fabric is a midweight jersey, which gives a figure-flattering fit that is perfect for year-round wear, and it has a classic silhouette that stops at the knees, making it great for the office and cocktail hour.

Amazon Essentials Classic Wrap Dress

Amazon

My mom couldn’t wait to rip the dress out of the packaging to try it on. Her first impressions were that the fabric was “comfortable” and “soft.” She noted how stretchy the fabric felt, so she was able to slip right into it, and said it "smoothed effortlessly and hugs around [her] curves.” She added that the wrap was easy to adjust, and the button helped with keeping the wrap secure, but “you can wear the dress without buttoning it.”

She loves how modest the length is and that it’ll be “super versatile for fall styling.” The fabric is “warm enough but still breathable,” so she is able to wear it through the end of the summer. But she’s excited to pair the summer-to-fall dress with her knee-high boots and flowy knit cardigan and is even planning to go back for a few other fall-approved prints and colors, like the orange and brown floral and the burgundy.

Shop more colors and patterns of Amazon Essentials Classic Wrap Dress, along with similar styles by Amazon Essentials, like their faux-wrap dress below.

Amazon Essentials Faux-Wrap Dress