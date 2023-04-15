Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is “Lightweight” and "Flattering,” Shoppers Say — and Prices Start at $18

Stay comfortable in this easy spring staple.

Amazon's Number 1 Best-Selling Cardigan Is "Perfect for Spring," Shoppers Say â and It Starts at $18
Spring is here, and so is the moody hot-and-cold weather that comes with it. In the morning, you feel like wearing a coat, but by lunchtime, you've stripped down to just your T-shirt. Where is the middle ground? That’s where lightweight and layerable pieces come into play, like the Amazon Essentials Vee Cardigan Sweater. A number one Amazon best seller in the women's cardigans category, it’s a great candidate if you’re looking for a top layer that’ll keep you comfortable throughout the day.

The essential sweater style comes in 27 color options, such as light blue, black, green, yellow, and more. It’s offered in an inclusive sizing range from sizes XS to 6X, making it plus size-friendly. It features a deep V-neckline and a full-length silhouette that hits at the hip. The ribbed finishings on the cuffs and at the hem give a close-to-body fit that’s polished and classic. The cotton cardigan has a functional button-front closure, allowing for versatile styling and easy on/off wear. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $18–$22 (Originally $23); amazon.com

If you need some inspo on how to dress the closet basic, Kourtney Kardashian notably posed on Instagram layering her chunky, purple cardigan over a lacy lingerie moment. Or, for an equally risquée styling, wear the cardigan fully buttoned up with nothing underneath like Zendaya in this picturesque dessert Instagram shot. And for a more casual vibe, go with denim shorts and clogs like Bella Hadid to give your preppy cardigan a relaxed, everyday feel. The possibilities are endless with this closet staple, and Amazon Essentials’ is a great place to start.

With over 9,500 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers say this cardigan is "lightweight" and "perfect for spring." One reviewer said the sweater is "office-appropriate," "fits true to size," and "doesn't ride up." Another shopper shared that the button-front was "versatile," wearing it "over a shirt or dress" on cooler days, "alone, buttoned up" on warmer ones. A final reviewer, who bought three, said the style had a "soft touch" and a "flattering fit."

For a layerable that’s "perfect for spring," shop Amazon Essentials’ best-selling Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater, starting at just $18.

