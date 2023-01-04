This Surprising Wardrobe Basic Is an Amazon Best-Seller, and It's on Sale for $2 Apiece

Nearly 99,000 shoppers left a five-star rating.

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Published on January 4, 2023

This Surprising Basic Is Currently Amazonâs Best Seller, and Itâs Majorly Marked Down
New Year's resolutions were something I once swore to never make. I originally thought, “Well, why wait until the new year to do something I could start now?” The logic was there, but the life experience wasn’t. As a capital-A adult (meaning that last night I literally said “when did groceries get so expensive?”) with a deadline-oriented job, I can now say that I both get it and have succumbed to it. For me, this year is all about starting fresh, and that began with a certain drawer. And based on Amazon’s best-sellers list, it seems like we all had the same resolution. 

This January, one surprising basic is trending on Amazon: underwear. The brand’s cotton multipack has long been a favorite, with over 98,600 perfect ratings. But right now, with many of us looking for easy ways to refresh, the everyday essential has become the number-one best seller. And today, it’s on sale for 30 percent off.

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com

The Amazon Essential’s multipack includes six pairs of cotton bikini briefs – it’s a classic style in a lightweight and breathable material. The set is available in 38 color combinations, including all-white and all-black sets, as well as pastel hued, classic stripes, and vibrant florals. 

Shoppers wrote that they were “amazed” at the “nice quality” of this affordable set, with one calling them “really comfortable” when raving about the fit. “They don’t ride up at the gym or slide down while I’m sitting at my work desk [and] they don’t bunch up under my belly button,” adding that these underwear “get softer after each wash.” Another deemed these the “best ever” for everyday underwear, noting that they’re on their second set and plan to grab more.

And while these might be topping the best-seller’s list, they’re not the only ones to make an appearance (truly, we’re all starting 2023 with a new underwear drawer). Voenxe’s seamless thong five-set is currently the number-six most-bought item in women’s fashion, and is on sale for just $15.

voenxe Seamless Thongs

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

This set is designed to feel like a second skin and leave no visible panty lines. Of the 39,000-plus five-star ratings, many noted how barely-there and breathable these are. “I put them on and forget about them,” wrote one shopper who calls these “comfortable and cooling” thongs their “underwear for everyday life.” 

If you’re looking for an easy-to-accomplish New Year’s resolution, start with your underwear drawer and grab a set of these on-sale briefs and thongs today.

