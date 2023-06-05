Amazon Shoppers Say Everyone Needs a Pair of These Classic Sandals, and They’re Just $14

They’re an essential part of any summer wardrobe.

Published on June 5, 2023

Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Summer Sandals the âPerfect Basic Flip Flopsâ and Theyâre Under $15 at Amazon
No warm weather wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of sandals. I’m all for strappy situations, platform designs, and casual slides, but nothing compares to the simplicity of flip-flops. Thanks to their slip-on nature and low profile silhouette, flip-flops are arguably the most easy-to-wear shoe you can have in your closet. They’re comfortable, classic, and they can be paired with practically anything from breezy dresses to beach-ready bikinis. So, as temperatures continue to rise, I’m in search of the best flip-flops to welcome summer in style. The latest addition to my shopping cart? The Amazon Essentials Thong Sandals — and they’re just $14. 

As its name suggests, the Amazon Essentials brand has every staple piece you could need in your summer outfit rotation. It’s constantly updated with new, budget-friendly basics  (like these classic sandals) that are bound to become mainstays in your wardrobe. According to one Amazon shopper, the shoes are the “perfect, basic flip-flops.” They feature a foam-padded insole for extra comfort, and a thin, timeless thong strap. The shoes are available in nine colorways including neutral tones, metallics, bold brights, and even animal prints. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

I’m definitely shopping the sandals ahead of summer, and I’m not the only one — more than 100 people have snagged the popular pair in the last week alone. Plus, the flip-flops have more than 9,400 five-star ratings, and a number of shoppers have even opted to pick up multiple pairs, according to reviews. One customer called them a “must-have item,” saying that “everybody needs a cute pair of sandals,” and these are the perfect pick. Another person added that they wear the Amazon Essentials pair “every single day,” since they’re so “cute, light, and comfortable.” They went on to add that they were “shocked” by the quality of the shoes at an under-$15 price point.  

A different reviewer was “impressed” by the “high quality” of the flip-flops, adding that they have “great material and stitching.” Another person said that “despite being flimsy and simple,” the shoes “provide a surprising amount of comfort and support.” Plus, their lightweight and breathable design makes you feel as close to being “barefoot” as possible, they noted. And, not only do they feel good, but they look good, too. One shopper said the stylish sandals “match everything,” and they’re overall “great summer flip-flops.” 

Be sure to snag a pair of the Amazon Essentials Thong Sandals while they’re still available for just $14. Warning: you may end up with several pairs in your cart.  

