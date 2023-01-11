This “Flattering and Comfortable” Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and It’s Now Just $8

Grab one before it’s too late.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This âFlattering and Comfortableâ Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and Itâs Now Just $8
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

One of the hardest items to successfully shop for is a comfortable bra. Many styles have underwires that dig into your skin or too-thick padding that completely changes the fit of your tops. Luckily, Amazon shoppers went on the hunt for a well-fitting, affordable alternative and landed on the Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra, which happens to be on sale for $8. 

Available in seven neutral colors, the bra is made from a blend of modal and spandex and comes in sizes ranging from 30A to 40D. It has adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure, supportive underwire, and sculpting cups with minimal padding. You can wear it under everything from T-shirts to blouses to sweaters for a natural, yet lifted look.

Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $15); amazon.com

The popular bra has more than 4,800 five-star ratings and over 700 rave reviews from those happy customers. So, if you’re wondering why so many people are buying this bra, look no further than the comments section. 

One shopper said it’s “super comfortable to the point where [they] fall asleep wearing it sometimes,” while a second reviewer also confirmed it’s “flattering and comfortable for all-day wear.” A third shopper said that after wearing and washing these bras for a few months, they “haven’t lost their shape or fallen apart.” That’s truly all you can ask for from an $8 bra. 

Plus, a shopper who bought the bra in a size 34D confirmed they “love the support this underwire bra gives,” adding that it doesn’t “show under [their] T-shirts.” Especially if you wear tighter-fitting tees, you’ll want a bra like this one that will seamlessly blend in under your top. 

Before too many shoppers get wind of this incredible bra deal, grab a color (or two) of the Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra on sale for $8 at Amazon. 

Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Clinique All About Eyes
This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Iâm an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs For Their 2023 Glow-Up
I’m an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs for Their 2023 Glow-Up
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Related Articles
Even âShoe Snobsâ Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazonâs Best-Selling Loafers That Start at $36
Even “Shoe Snobs” Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazon’s Best-Selling Loafers
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Hanky Panky Nordstrom sale
The Most Flattering, Comfortable Thongs I Own Are 55% Off Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Skims Products
Shop our Favorite 13 Skims Products Before They Sell Out
Amazon puffer jackets under $50
Level Up Your Puffer Game This Season With These Cute, Under-$50 Jackets From Amazon
Iâm an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs For Their 2023 Glow-Up
I’m an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs for Their 2023 Glow-Up
Amazon #1 New Release Maxi Dress
TikTokers Are Calling This New $44 Maxi Dress One of Their “Favorite Purchases on Amazon Ever”
This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat "Instantly Gives Class" to Any Outfit
Amazon's Number 1 New Release Is a Sweater Coat Shoppers Call a "Fantastic Addition to Any Closet"
Gigi Hadid Platform Ugg
Celebrity-Favorite Platform Uggs Are Almost Always Sold Out — but We Found 5 In-Stock Options
Amazon winter fashion weekend sale
Amazon Slashed Prices on Its Winter Fashion Section, and We Found the 24 Best Deals for Up to 70% Off
Kendall Jenner's Winter Layers
Kendall Jenner Found the Chicest Way to Layer and Stay Warm This Winter
Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit "Beats" Pricier Alternatives, Shoppers Say â and It's $38 Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Are "Blown Away"
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Matrix-Inspired Coat With This Surprising Pant Trend
Hailey Bieber Wore a Matrix-Style Coat With a Pair of Pants You Probably Owned in Middle School