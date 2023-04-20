Amazon’s Best-Selling Blouse Is the “Perfect Weight” for Spring, and It Starts at $19

No sweat stains here.

Published on April 20, 2023

When it comes to shopping for spring blouses, breathability is my number one criterion. Of course, style is a close second, but there’s nothing worse than getting stuck in a sweat-inducing top for hours at a time. So, when I found this Amazon Essentials short-sleeve blouse at the top of the retailer’s best-sellers list, I immediately understood why: It’s equal parts “flattering” and “breathable,” shoppers say, and select shades and sizes start at just $19. 

Available in six colors and patterns, the top is made from machine-washable viscose that a reviewer confirmed is “lightweight but not see-through.” Plus, it has functional buttons down the front, a split neckline, and a rounded hem with small side slits. The top also has pleated shoulders that subtly conceal your bra straps and prevent them from creating bumps.

AMAZON ESSENTIALS SHORT-SLEEVE WOVEN BLOUSE PINK

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Thanks to its simple shape and flowy material, this blouse comes with endless styling opportunities. Keep it casual on the weekends with a pair of straight-leg jeans, broken-in sneakers, and a crossbody bag. Or, if you’re headed into the office during the week, fully tuck the blouse into a pair of tailored trousers and finish off the look with a slim belt and flat loafers. And for a night out, French tuck the blouse into a pair of dark jeans and accessorize with wedge sandals and a shoulder bag. 

Nearly 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given the short-sleeve shirt a five-star rating, earning it a spot on InStyle’s customer-loved spring blouses roundup. One reviewer said it “looks much more expensive than it is,” adding that it’s the “perfect weight” and fits just right. A second shopper agreed, saying it’s “very flattering, soft, and [the] perfect summer fabric.” Plus, a buyer who owns three of the blouses confirmed they “have all held up nicely with no fading or pilling after being washed several times.”

Blouses are one of the hardest fashion categories to shop for, so when we find a good one, it’s worth adding to your cart ASAP. Shop more versions of the Amazon Essentials short-sleeve top for less than $25, below. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

