Amazon Shoppers Love This Under-$30 Puffer Vest for Cooler Weather

It comes with enough color options to complement any outfit.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 17, 2022 @ 12:00AM

Photo:

Getty Images

As much as I love open-toed mules, crop tops, midi dresses, skirts, and other summer must-haves, I’m really looking forward to lower temperatures this fall. In anticipation of a highly fashionable season, I’ve saved Instagram posts to a folder to fall back on once the weather officially drops. 

Out of the now 38 posts I’ve saved, I keep coming back to a photo of an influencer wearing faux black trousers, combat boots, and an oversized puffer vest over a tailored blazer. The double-outerwear display is a trend I rarely see and one I’m planning to add to my wardrobe. Thankfully, I discovered the Amazon Essentials lightweight puffer vest to add into my collection at an affordable price. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest.

Amazon

Shop now: $29; amazon.com

The puffer vest is form-fitting (if you want an oversized fit, size up) and comes in 12 different colors and patterns, so you’ll have options for all occasions. It’s water-resistant, making it great for rainy days and outdoor activities. Not to mention, the insulation will keep you warm without feeling too heavy. A win-win.

Amazon shoppers also love it for the true-to-fit silhouette and say it’s very comfortable. “This one actually flatters your feminine lines at the waist and fits beautifully,” another said. “I like how it fits the hips and still has room for my chest and gut,” one person shared, saying it “looks even better than the pictures show.”

Fashion lovers also appreciate the warmth of the lightweight vest. “I didn't expect it to be as warm as it is, so that's a big plus as well,” said one shopper who called it the “best around at affordable price.” “This was a great bargain. [I] will probably order a couple more in other colors,” another said.

The Amazon Essentials lightweight puffer vest will become your new fall staple. Buy it for $29 on Amazon today.

