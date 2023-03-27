One Detail on This Under-$20 Amazon T-Shirt Gives It an “Elevated Look,” Shoppers Say

It's easy to style with jeans, shorts, and skirts.

Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on March 27, 2023 @ 06:00PM

As it starts to get warmer out, my everyday uniform has shifted from leggings and a sweater to jeans and a T-shirt. While I’ve accumulated quite the collection of basic white, black, and gray tees over the years, there are only so many days in a row I can wear the same thing. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for more stylish top options, which led me to this customer-loved, $19 puff-sleeve tee from Amazon Essentials.

Available in 11 colors and patterns, the blouse-like T-shirt has exaggerated short sleeves with twist details on the sides that give it an “elevated look,” according to a shopper. The crewneck shirt is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, and it has a classic, straight-down fit with a hemline that hits around the mid-hip area on most people. Choose from sizes XS through XXL. 

There are dozens of ways to style this simple-yet-fashionable tee for a wide range of occasions. If you like to keep your outfits casual, like me, throw on the top with a pair of slouchy jeans or flowy, linen shorts, and finish it off with white sneakers. For a more sophisticated look, wear the T-shirt with either tailored trousers or a tiered maxi skirt, and complete the ensemble with loafers or kitten heels. 

More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers gave the T-shirt a five-star rating, and many of those people left glowing reviews. One shopper loves that the tee is “easy to throw on with a pair of jeans and look put together,” while another added that it’s “appropriate for online work meetings.” In terms of the fabric, a reviewer said it’s “just the right thickness” and “not see-through.” 

Of course, it’s also important for a T-shirt to hold up in the washing machine, and multiple people confirmed the Amazon Essentials style passes the test. According to a reviewer, it “washes well and ironing is not needed.” Plus, another shopper said it “didn’t shrink after washing,” which is a major win for a cotton-blend tee. 

I don’t know about you, but all that praise immediately convinced me to add the Amazon Essentials Twist-Sleeve T-Shirt to my cart. If you’re on the same page, check out more colors and patterns for $19, below. 

