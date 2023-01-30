The $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales

Grab the popular knit before it sells out.

Published on January 30, 2023 @ 11:00PM

As much as I may wish otherwise, winter is still upon us, and likely will be for another few months. So while I might be wanting to add spring-ready items to my wardrobe, what I need are a few more easy-to-throw-on sweaters. And while I might have spent big at the beginning of the season, the next few knits I add need to be below $50 (for the sake of my budget). Luckily, one cozy top that’s been quickly rising on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which updates every 24 hours, is on sale for less than half that.

This pleated shoulder crewneck from Amazon’s inhouse-brand Amazon Essentials has quickly become a shopper favorite, thanks in part to its comfort, unique details, and price point. With this sweater, Amazon elevated a basic, adding stylish puff-sleeves to an otherwise classic design. And by pairing that surprising touch with eight timeless colors — including beige, black, and gray — Amazon created a piece designed to be worn with everything and for everything. Dress it up for work with oversized slacks and an accompanying blazer or with your favorite pair of jeans for everyday wear. Best yet, the cotton-blend shopper favorite (and perhaps about to become your favorite) is currently just $23.

Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $25); amazon.com

The popular sweater has already garnered over 1,200 perfect ratings, with many shoppers complimenting the design. “The sweater is super soft and the style [is] super flattering,” wrote one, while another who also deemed it “extremely flattering” noted that the “beautiful ruched sleeve…makes any regular outfit look more elevated.” 

Others were impressed with the comfort and quality. One shopper described the material as “so soft,” adding that it’s “not scratchy at all,” while another called it, “not too thick, not too thin…[it’s] perfect.” An additional shopper, who notes that they own this in multiple colors and “would pay easily three times” the price calls the knit, “so incredibly soft and cozy and… really high quality.” A final shopper put it quite simply: “Believe the hype…for the price, the quality far exceeded expectations.”

Finish out winter with an equally stylish and cozy Amazon knit while it’s just $23.

