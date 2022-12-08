Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This “Warm and Stylish” Puffer Vest — and It’s 64% Off

Despite the grandpa-core of it all, vests have been having a moment. Earlier this fall, social media star Emma Chamberlain revealed an entire section of her closet dedicated to the trend while supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have been incorporating the style into their wardrobe for years. And as temperatures drop, there’s one clear way to winterize this celebrity-approved trend: A puffer vest. Not only is it ideal for extra warmth, but it can be styled many ways, whether you’re layering like Jennifer Garner or, as Rihanna proved, wearing one all on its own. If you’re in the market for one, you can snag a customer-loved option on major sale at Amazon.

The Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Vest is at one of its lowest prices of the year while it’s a whopping 64 percent off. This vest has a contoured fit, with a slightly cinched waist that customers note gives a “flattering silhouette,” and comes with a carrying bag that the vest is designed to easily fit into. The water-resistant puffer is lightweight, making it an ideal layering piece this winter — just add it over your favorite jacket or hoodie for an extra boost of warmth. Plus, it’s available in 12 colorways, including classics like navy and black, as well as a vibrant yellow and playful animal print.

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $50); amazon.com

One reason over 7,100 customers have flocked to the vest is because of the flattering fit. Simply put, this puffer won’t make you “look like a marshmallow” thanks to what that same shopper describes as a trim fit that’s “not too long” and “not too bulky.” Another wrote that, despite this being designed for cooler weather, it manages to be “warm and stylish without being too puffy,” while another noted that this vest “molds to your body well.”

And while the vest might be lightweight, many shoppers were surprised by the warmth it provided. One shopper who wore it on a trip described the vest as “perfect to keep the chill away,” while another called it a “great layer on a chilly day.” And another person, who wrote that the vest is “thin but still very warm,” noted that when temperatures have taken a wintry turn, it’s easy to add an extra jacket on top of the vest. If you are someone who prefers to wear a vest as your final clothing layer, customers recommend sizing up to give you room for a chunky knit or your favorite sweatshirt.

If you’re looking for a celebrity-approved way to warm up this month, grab this customer-loved packable puffer vest while it’s on sale for just $18 at Amazon.