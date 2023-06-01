Shoppers Buying Multiple Pairs of These Breezy $20 Shorts Say They're the "Perfect Length"

Okay, let's talk summer style essentials: shorts. They offer practicality over other summer essentials like skirts and dresses, but they're also incredibly versatile when it comes to styling — if you take length into account. You've got your short shorts that leave nothing to the imagination and the trendy longer-length bermudas, but the style that hits that sweet spot (and is my personal favorite)? Chinos. They aren't too long, and they're not too short. So you won’t have to worry about them riding up or rubbing down by your knees. We did some digging and found the perfect length mid-rise shorts for just $20 from Amazon Essentials.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Amazon Essential’s chinos are available in a straight and classic fit, come in 12 colors, and range from sizes 0-20. The fabric is primarily cotton, which is breathable and will keep you cool on warmer days. The shorts have a five-inch inseam and hit right above mid-thigh, making them the ideal length for work and play.

If your closet looks anything like mine, your shorts from last summer either don't fit or are falling apart, so this timeless mid-rise pair is a no-brainer buy. And over 1,000 Amazon shoppers beat me to it, saying the shorts are perfect for summer, with one even adding that they bought multiple pairs. Another reviewer said the shorts were "good quality," and the fabric offered "a little stretch." They also said the "length is perfect — not too short or long." Another shopper said they were comparable to another retailer's discontinued style and described them as “comfortable” and that they “fit true-to-size.” A final reviewer ordered the straight fit for vacation and said they "help[ed] elevate their casual wardrobe" and that the chinos were "nicer than denim shorts." They also shared that they aren't easily wrinkled, "the cotton is cool and breathable," and the front and back pockets are deep enough to securely hold a phone or wallet.

Whether you want to retire your shorts from last summer or are looking to experience shorts that don't ride or touch your knees, Amazon Essentials' $20 Mid-Rise Shorts are the way to go.

