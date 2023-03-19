I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These $22 Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring

They’re lightweight and “super flattering,” shoppers say.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 19, 2023 @ 07:00PM
Sponsored by

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

I recently went on a week-long trip to Morocco, where my outfit each day consisted of a simple tee, a button-down shirt, and flowy pants. And ever since I discovered the joy of wearing loose bottoms with no buttons or zippers, I can’t get enough of them. That’s why I’ve been scouring Amazon for more pairs to add to my collection for spring and summer, and I landed on these Amazon Essentials linen-blend pants, which are on sale for $22 in select colors. 

Made from a machine-washable blend of linen and cotton, the wide-leg pants have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, four functional pockets (two on the sides and two on the back), and ankle-length hems. They’re available in 13 colors and patterns and an inclusive  size range from XS through 6X. 

Amazon linen pants one-off

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $30); amazon.com

There are currently three pairs of these pants in my Amazon cart, and I may just have to add a few more colors. During the warm-weather months, I can see myself styling these pants both casually on the weekends and more professionally at work. For a casual look, I’ll wear them with a T-shirt, throw a slouchy sweatshirt on top, and finish off the look with white sneakers. When I head into the office, I’ll wear the linen pants with a button-down blouse and flat loafers. Either way, I’ll stay comfortable all day, thanks to the pants’ stretchy waistband and loose fit.

Based on the pants’ reviews section, I’m confident I’ll fall in love with them as soon as they arrive at my doorstep. One shopper, who has “ordered multiple pairs,” said the “fabric has a nice weight and quality,” while another reviewer said they have a “super flattering cut.” That same reviewer was “worried [the pants] would shrink when washed,” but confirmed the “length is sticking” after washing them. And a third person put it simply: “They wash well, wear well, look good, and are very comfortable.” What more could we ask for? 

While I can’t completely rule jeans out of my life (sigh), I can slowly integrate more flowy pants into my wardrobe. Especially with warmer weather coming up, I have a feeling I’ll be wearing lightweight bottoms all spring and summer long. Join me in my soft-pants revolution and check out more colors of the Amazon Essentials linen-blend pants, below. 

Amazon linen pants one-off

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Amazon linen pants one-off

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazonâs Best-Selling Sports Bra
Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Sports Bra Is Supportive Enough to Stretch, Run, and Lift Weights in, Shoppers Say
Best-Selling Maxi Dress Lead
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Maxi is the “Perfect Dress for Spring” — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Obagi Eyelash Serum
Shoppers Say This “Magic” Lash-Growth Serum Is “Better Than Extensions” — and It’s on Sale for InStyle Readers
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Spring-Friendly Version of the Fluffy Coat Trend Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying These Pocketed-Yoga Pants Are TK TK âand Their 52% Off
Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off
Gigi Hadid and Amal Clooney
I Finally Tried the Pretty Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Gigi Hadid Wear, and I’ve Officially Been Converted
$20 Sunglasses So Much Lead
I’m a Shopping Writer, and I Love These Under-$20 Sunglasses So Much, I Own 3 Pairs
Amazon White Sneakers
These 10 Under-$50 White Sneakers Are Perfect for Spring, Including the Pair Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy $37 Pullover Quarter Zip On Chilly Days
This $37 Pullover Sweatshirt Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say “It's Almost Embarrassing” How Often They Wear It
Amazon Spring Picks Lead
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Can’t Resist Buying for Spring
Madewell Spring Essentials
I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 11 Spring Essentials I'm Buying From Its Sitewide Sale
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair âSilky Smoothâ and âHelps It Growâ
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair “Silky Smooth” and “Helps It Grow”
working hed: hilary duff banks says this editor-loved skin tint gives her a "rosy, iridescent glow"
Hilary Duff Uses the “Dewy” Skin Tint InStyle Editors Credit for “Concealing Tomato-Red Skin”
Cariuma x Pantone
Helen Mirren's Go-To Comfy Sneakers Just Got a Major Spring Upgrade — and They're Selling Like Hotcakes
Kai Rollerball Fragrance
I Carry This Celebrity-Worn Perfume With Me Everywhere, and It's the Perfect Fresh Fragrance for Spring
Under Armour Underwear Lead
Shoppers Say These "Super Soft" Best-Selling Underwear Leave “No Panty Lines” — and They’re $7 Apiece
One of the Comfiest Runway Trends for Spring Were These Elastic Ballet Flats
Ballet Flats Are Spring’s Biggest Footwear Trend, and This $36 Amazon Pair Is All You Need to Get the Look