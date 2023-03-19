I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These $22 Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring

I recently went on a week-long trip to Morocco, where my outfit each day consisted of a simple tee, a button-down shirt, and flowy pants. And ever since I discovered the joy of wearing loose bottoms with no buttons or zippers, I can’t get enough of them. That’s why I’ve been scouring Amazon for more pairs to add to my collection for spring and summer, and I landed on these Amazon Essentials linen-blend pants, which are on sale for $22 in select colors.

Made from a machine-washable blend of linen and cotton, the wide-leg pants have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, four functional pockets (two on the sides and two on the back), and ankle-length hems. They’re available in 13 colors and patterns and an inclusive size range from XS through 6X.

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $30); amazon.com

There are currently three pairs of these pants in my Amazon cart, and I may just have to add a few more colors. During the warm-weather months, I can see myself styling these pants both casually on the weekends and more professionally at work. For a casual look, I’ll wear them with a T-shirt, throw a slouchy sweatshirt on top, and finish off the look with white sneakers. When I head into the office, I’ll wear the linen pants with a button-down blouse and flat loafers. Either way, I’ll stay comfortable all day, thanks to the pants’ stretchy waistband and loose fit.

Based on the pants’ reviews section, I’m confident I’ll fall in love with them as soon as they arrive at my doorstep. One shopper, who has “ordered multiple pairs,” said the “fabric has a nice weight and quality,” while another reviewer said they have a “super flattering cut.” That same reviewer was “worried [the pants] would shrink when washed,” but confirmed the “length is sticking” after washing them. And a third person put it simply: “They wash well, wear well, look good, and are very comfortable.” What more could we ask for?

While I can’t completely rule jeans out of my life (sigh), I can slowly integrate more flowy pants into my wardrobe. Especially with warmer weather coming up, I have a feeling I’ll be wearing lightweight bottoms all spring and summer long. Join me in my soft-pants revolution and check out more colors of the Amazon Essentials linen-blend pants, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

