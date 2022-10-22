These days, there are likely moments in your life that require “real pants,” whether you’re working from an office again, catching up with friends over dinner, or going out for date night. But, if wearing bottoms with a button and zipper feels too hard, we found an alternative: These Amazon Essentials jeggings combine the comfort of leggings with the look of jeans, and they’re on sale for just $22.

Thanks to 6,000 five-star ratings, the popular jeggings are the second best-selling pair of leggings on Amazon. They come in 17 colors and patterns and sizes XS through 6X, with each size available in short, standard, and long lengths. The pull-on pants are made from a machine-washable blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, but just like denim jeans, they have belt loops, functional back pockets, and decorative side pockets.

Shop now: $22 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Since there are so many colorways to choose from, you’ll be able to find a pair (or two) of these jeggings that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe. For casual weekend days, wear the light-wash style with a cozy sweater and simple sneakers. If you’re heading into the office, this plaid pair would look great with a button-down blouse and heeled ankle booties. And for a night out, throw on the black ones with a silky tank, faux-leather jacket, and platform boots.

In the reviews section, shoppers can’t stop raving about the jeggings’ top-notch fabric and fit. One reviewer called them “surprisingly thick,” while a second person said the “ankles are a little looser than regular leggings,” so they can “pass for work wear.” A third shopper deemed the pants “budget-friendly, flattering, and comfortable.”

Rather than forcing yourself to wear constraining pants this fall and winter, add a few pairs of the Amazon Essentials jeggings to your wardrobe. Just be sure to grab them from Amazon, below, while they’re still on sale for $22.

