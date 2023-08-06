I’m Going on Vacation in One Week and Packing This Now-$18 Dress Shoppers Call “Flowy and Flattering”

When it comes to vacations, my dad is so lackadaisical that my grandmother likes to tell this story about how he as a kid “didn’t know” (meaning he forgot) he was going to Florida. That morning, upon seeing the family pack up the car, he asked, “So what’s all this about?” And their response, no, didn’t cause him to panic; instead, my dad ran upstairs, grabbed a pair of swim trunks, and said, “Okay, ready!” I might be his daughter, but I can’t relate because I’ve been planning out what will go in my suitcase for a vacation I’m going on next week since the beginning of July.

I’m incredibly type-A and also a serial online shopper, so yes, much of that planning has meant curating a vacation wishlist and slowly checking items off. But I’m also actively trying to be a better consumer, having decided that this year, I can’t buy pieces for one specific moment — if it’s in my cart, it needs to be versatile. Which is why I’m eyeing this on-sale dress from Amazon.

Is the reason being my upcoming vacation? Partially, yes. Amazon Essentials’ Fluid Twill Tiered Fit-and-Flare Dress has the effortless breeziness of a beach staple, but it’s also classic and easy to elevate, meaning the midi dress can easily be a multi-season go-to. So, ahead of my trip, I’m adding the shopper-favorite dress to my cart while it starts at just $18.

Amazon Essentials’ on-sale dress is available in eight colorways, including the solids black, navy, and pink, as well as more playful prints like leopard. It has a zipper closure and an elastic band below the bust that allows for a comfortable fit. Plus, the fit-and-flare style is easy to take day to night by swapping out your favorite white sneakers for a pair of simple heels, with shoppers loving that “you can dress it up or wear it extremely casually.” And in terms of taking this into fall, I plan to make this versatile dress my go-to transitional piece by pairing it with a blazer, as one customer recommended.

Shoppers are also obsessed with the dress’ fit and feel, with more than 1,000 Amazon customers awarding this a perfect rating, calling it “flowy and flattering.” And a number were impressed with the design of the straps, with one person noting that they’re thick enough to “actually cover…bra straps.” Plus, the dress has pockets, which according to one shopper are “deep enough for a phone” and can fit a “full set of house and car keys.”

A week ago, I told myself no more vacation shopping, but I’m making an exception for this on-sale midi dress from Amazon Essentials that’s versatile enough to take me from the beach into fall.