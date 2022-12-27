These Amazon Joggers Are Loved by Over 20,600 Shoppers — and Right Now, They’re Just $12

Get the customer-favorite sweatpants for 45 percent off.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Photo:

InStyle / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

During the holidays, there seem to be two distinct types of families: “The Formals” – those who set the table with fine China and wear their most festive apparel – and “The Cozies.” I’m a part of the latter, meaning that for the past week, I haven’t so much as considered putting on a pair of jeans; I’m all sweats, all the time. And while some might be heading into the new year with more aspirational goals, I’m now aiming to extend this week of coziness and make 2023 the comfiest yet, which is why I’m adding these on-sale joggers to my Amazon cart.

Amazon Essentials has quickly become a go-to for those everyday basics and seasonal needs: From this editor-approved sweater to a customer-loved puffer, Amazon Essentials has it all — and we can now add the brand’s joggers to its list of must-haves. These sweats are ultra-cozy thanks to both its cotton-blend material and French terry fleece. Combine that with one of the trendier sweatpant styles, which we’ve seen on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Selena Gomez, and you’ve got yourself a customer favorite. And right now, you can grab the pants with over 20,600 perfect reviews for 45 percent off.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $22); amazon.com

These joggers are available in 15 colors, including classics like black and chocolate (one of 2022’s most wearable colors), as well as some more vibrant shades like bright pink, aqua blue, and green. While you could always opt for one of the colors shoppers describe as “gorgeous,” you could also grab a few. As one customer explained, these joggers are “soft and comfy” and have such a “flattering fit” they ended up buying three pairs.

These have quickly become many people’s go-to lounging pants; one shopper who owns four pairs wrote that even “after gaining a few pounds on holiday food, they still feel comfortable.” But while many reserve these for their nights in, some noted that these also work excellently for light workouts. One shopper, who wears these during their daily two-mile walks, noted that they are “very soft and comfortable [and fitting] just right in the stride,” describing them as, “good for walking [and] exercising.” Another added that the fleece lining makes them, “good for exercising in cooler weather.”

Whether you’re looking to up your level of comfort in 2023 or perhaps fill out your athleisure collection a little more, these Amazon joggers, which are now $12, can help you towards that goal.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Vegamour Sale Lead
These “Expensive” but “Worth It” Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Growth Products Are Majorly Discounted Right Now
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop
Post Christmas Credo and Howl Sale
From “Magic” Highlighters to Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Kits, These Are the 17 Best Post-Christmas Beauty Sales
Related Articles
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now
Amazon Fleece Joggers
These Best-Selling Amazon Joggers Are Fleece-Lined for Snuggly Winter Warmth
These Slippers Have Over 27,000 Five-Star Ratings, and Customers Say Theyâve âHeld Up Better Than Uggsâ
Shoppers Say These Cushy Slippers Are “Just as Comfortable and Warm” as Uggs — and They’re $28 Right Now
Amazon Fleece Leggings Sale
Fleece-Lined Leggings Are the Cozy Winter Style Staple You Didn’t Know You Needed
Shoppers Say Amazonâs Best-Selling Fleece Is âSo Soft, Comfy, and Warm,â and Itâs on Sale for Just $16
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece Is “So Soft, Comfy, and Warm,” and It’s Just $16 Right Now
These Cozy Platform Boots Just Launched on Amazon, and Theyâre Already Best-Sellers
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Boots Just Launched an “Extremely Comfortable” Platform Version
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Best Things I Tried in 2022
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 9 Best Things I Tried in 2022
Everything a Former Employee Is Buying From Madewellâs Sitewide Sale
Madewell Is Having a Blowout Pre-Holiday Sale, and This Is Everything a Former Employee Is Buying
This Is the Unexpected, Cozy Basic Iâm Buying for Winter Layering â and Itâs Just $30 Right Now
This Unexpected Winter Staple Is on Sale for $30 — and 33,000+ Shoppers Have Made It a Top Seller
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
These Are Some of the Best Cashmere Prices Weâve Seen All Year, With TK Must-Have Pieces Under $100
This Customer-Loved Cashmere Brand Is Having a Major Holiday Sale, and Prices Start at Just $48
Amazon Very Merry Holiday Deals
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the TK Last-Minute Gifts Worth Shopping
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Last-Minute Fashion Gifts Worth Buying
Amazon holiday pajamas
Holiday Pajamas Are Trending on Amazon — Here Are Shoppers’ Top 5 Pairs for Under $40
Sweatpants Amazon BF Deal
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are So Soft, 67,700 People Love Them — and They're $10
The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off