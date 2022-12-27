These Amazon Joggers Are Loved by Over 20,600 Shoppers — and Right Now, They’re Just $12

During the holidays, there seem to be two distinct types of families: “The Formals” – those who set the table with fine China and wear their most festive apparel – and “The Cozies.” I’m a part of the latter, meaning that for the past week, I haven’t so much as considered putting on a pair of jeans; I’m all sweats, all the time. And while some might be heading into the new year with more aspirational goals, I’m now aiming to extend this week of coziness and make 2023 the comfiest yet, which is why I’m adding these on-sale joggers to my Amazon cart.

Amazon Essentials has quickly become a go-to for those everyday basics and seasonal needs: From this editor-approved sweater to a customer-loved puffer, Amazon Essentials has it all — and we can now add the brand’s joggers to its list of must-haves. These sweats are ultra-cozy thanks to both its cotton-blend material and French terry fleece. Combine that with one of the trendier sweatpant styles, which we’ve seen on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Selena Gomez, and you’ve got yourself a customer favorite. And right now, you can grab the pants with over 20,600 perfect reviews for 45 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $22); amazon.com

These joggers are available in 15 colors, including classics like black and chocolate (one of 2022’s most wearable colors), as well as some more vibrant shades like bright pink, aqua blue, and green. While you could always opt for one of the colors shoppers describe as “gorgeous,” you could also grab a few. As one customer explained, these joggers are “soft and comfy” and have such a “flattering fit” they ended up buying three pairs.

These have quickly become many people’s go-to lounging pants; one shopper who owns four pairs wrote that even “after gaining a few pounds on holiday food, they still feel comfortable.” But while many reserve these for their nights in, some noted that these also work excellently for light workouts. One shopper, who wears these during their daily two-mile walks, noted that they are “very soft and comfortable [and fitting] just right in the stride,” describing them as, “good for walking [and] exercising.” Another added that the fleece lining makes them, “good for exercising in cooler weather.”

Whether you’re looking to up your level of comfort in 2023 or perhaps fill out your athleisure collection a little more, these Amazon joggers, which are now $12, can help you towards that goal.

