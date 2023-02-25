This Cozy Crewneck Looks Exactly Like the One Jennifer Lopez Just Wore — and It’s $14

Shoppers say it’s “super soft” and “nice quality.”

By
Kyra Surgent
Published on February 25, 2023

This $14 Crewneck Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Just Wore, And Shoppers Are âShockedâ by Its Quality
While I, unlike Jennifer Lopez, don’t own a $40,000 Birkin that doubles as my gym bag, that’s not stopping me from channeling her relaxed style. It’s no secret the iconic performer knows a thing or two about looking cool and casual when it comes to her off-stage outfits. We’ve seen J.Lo embrace some of our favorite athleisure trends and sport looks that seem to be straight from Ben Affleck’s closet — and, her latest outfit pays homage to the 2020 staple that continues to stick around: sweatsuits. 

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted pairing a shiny croc Birkin and Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers with coordinating, rust-colored sweats. The look screamed chic yet comfortable, and if J.Lo wore it, we want to wear it too. Though her accessories may be a bit out of budget, her elevated lounge style is easily attainable thanks to Amazon Essentials. This nutmeg-colored fleece crewneck from the brand looks exactly like the one she just wore, and it’s only $14 — run to Amazon to do loungewear the J.Lo way. 

Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

The Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is available in 23 colors ranging from versatile neutrals to pastels perfect for spring, and if you’re feeling wild, there are even a few camouflage patterns. The cozy crewneck is sold in sizes XXS to 6XL and is made of an extra-soft cotton and polyester blend. When it comes to basic staples like this one, the details are key, and this sweatshirt features subtle ribbing on the collar, hem, and cuffs for added warmth and style. 

RELATED: Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say

Not only is this crewneck’s fit and color J.Lo-approved, but over 20,800 shoppers gave the Amazon Essentials sweatshirt a perfect rating. One reviewer said it’s a “nice quality,” being “a lot thicker than [they] expected it to be,” plus, it’s “super soft.” What more could you want in your go-to loungewear? Another shopper confirmed, saying, “The weight is perfect,” and that it’s “so soft and comfortable,” they’ve already “purchased five of them.” A purchaser said the fit of the crewneck is “not too boxy or too big,” giving it an elevated cut that’s “similar to more expensive sweatshirts found in nicer department stores,” — or seen on J.Lo.

If you’re looking for a new, cozy mainstay in your wardrobe, shop the Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt for just $14 at Amazon. As one shopper put it, “Don’t spend your money elsewhere. Spend it on this sweatshirt, [which] has the feel of an expensive” alternative, “without the price tag.” Plus, it looks almost identical to J.Lo’s. Check out additional styles of the customer-loved basic below. 

Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

