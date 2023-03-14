Amazon Shoppers Found the “Best-Fitting” Basic Tees, and They’re on Sale for $6 Apiece

On the list of versatile wardrobe staples, we can all agree that a quality, basic white tee holds a top spot. But we’re not talking about just any run-of-the-mill T-shirt; the perfect everyday tee should be made of comfortable fabric and hold its shape after many wears and washes. For more than 28,600 Amazon shoppers, that go-to tee is the Amazon Essentials short-sleeve T-shirt, and it’s on sale for $6 apiece.

The number one best-selling T-shirt comes in a pack of two for $12, and there are 37 color combinations to choose from. Each shirt is made from a machine-washable blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, and features a crew neckline and a body-skimming fit. Plus, if you end up loving the tee, you can get a pack of four on sale for $18, which comes out to less than $5 apiece. Choose from sizes XS through XXL.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Come spring, you’ll be wearing this T-shirt nonstop with everything from jeans and trousers to shorts and skirts. For a casual weekend day, throw on the shirt with straight-leg jeans or denim cutoffs, along with a linen button-down and white sneakers. If you’re heading into the office, tuck the classic tee into a pair of tailored trousers, and finish off the look with loafers and either a cardigan or a blazer. And for a low-key evening with friends, style the tee with a flowy midi skirt and sandals.

In the Amazon reviews section, shoppers can’t stop raving about the T-shirt’s fit, feel, and style. One reviewer called it the “best-fitting T-shirt” they’ve ever owned, adding the “quality is off the charts.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “The material is soft and stretchy and can be dressed up or down.” Plus, a third person confirmed the “fit is flattering,” and the “length is spot on.”

Regardless of your style, the Amazon Essentials T-shirts are the layering pieces your spring wardrobe needs. Just be sure to grab a two-pack now while they’re on sale for $12.

