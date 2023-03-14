Amazon Shoppers Found the “Best-Fitting” Basic Tees, and They’re on Sale for $6 Apiece

It’s no wonder they’re number-one bestsellers.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Shoppers Found the âBest-Fittingâ Basic Tees, and Theyâre on Sale for $6 Apiece
Photo:

Getty Images

On the list of versatile wardrobe staples, we can all agree that a quality, basic white tee holds a top spot. But we’re not talking about just any run-of-the-mill T-shirt; the perfect everyday tee should be made of comfortable fabric and hold its shape after many wears and washes. For more than 28,600 Amazon shoppers, that go-to tee is the Amazon Essentials short-sleeve T-shirt, and it’s on sale for $6 apiece. 

The number one best-selling T-shirt comes in a pack of two for $12, and there are 37 color combinations to choose from. Each shirt is made from a machine-washable blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, and features a crew neckline and a body-skimming fit. Plus, if you end up loving the tee, you can get a pack of four on sale for $18, which comes out to less than $5 apiece. Choose from sizes XS through XXL. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Come spring, you’ll be wearing this T-shirt nonstop with everything from jeans and trousers to shorts and skirts. For a casual weekend day, throw on the shirt with straight-leg jeans or denim cutoffs, along with a linen button-down and white sneakers. If you’re heading into the office, tuck the classic tee into a pair of tailored trousers, and finish off the look with loafers and either a cardigan or a blazer. And for a low-key evening with friends, style the tee with a flowy midi skirt and sandals. 

In the Amazon reviews section, shoppers can’t stop raving about the T-shirt’s fit, feel, and style. One reviewer called it the “best-fitting T-shirt” they’ve ever owned, adding the “quality is off the charts.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “The material is soft and stretchy and can be dressed up or down.” Plus, a third person confirmed the “fit is flattering,” and the “length is spot on.” 

Regardless of your style, the Amazon Essentials T-shirts are the layering pieces your spring wardrobe needs. Just be sure to grab a two-pack now while they’re on sale for $12. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Coach CPC - I Gave the Constantly Sold-Out Bag Jennifer Lopez Carried for Years a Try â and I Finally Get the Hype
Jennifer Lopez Has Carried This Constantly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and Now I Finally Get the Hype
Buxom Lip Plumper
Shoppers Say This Lip Plumper Is the “Best” on the Market, and It Gives Me Lip Flip-Like Results Without Botox
jennifer coolidge and sigourney weaver use the vitamin c serum 85-year-old shoppers say makes them look 70
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Vitamin C Serum at the Oscars, and 85-Year-Old Shoppers Say It Makes Them Look 70
Related Articles
Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
Eva Longoria L'Oreal Mascara
Eva Longoria’s Oscars Makeup Included a $12 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look “Long and Separated,” Shoppers Say
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Supermodel-Loved “Dad” Trend That’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
I Used to Design T-Shirts for a Living, but I still Reach for This Classic $8 Amazon Tee
I Used to Design T-Shirts for a Living, but I Still Reach for This Classic $8 Amazon Tee
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air"
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air" — and They’re $7 Apiece
Dr. Haushka Bronzer
Bethenny Frankel Calls This Universally Flattering Liquid Bronzer “the Best,” and I Wholeheartedly Agree
Amazon Spring Fashion Lead
​​I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 New Spring Fashion Arrivals I’m Shopping
Nurses Say Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip
Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off â but Not for Much Longer
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Banana Republic Spring Sale
Banana Republic Is Having a Major 40%-Off Sale on Spring Fashion Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $12
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magicâ to Conceal Grays
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magic” to Conceal Grays
Hot Tool Review/Sale
I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Lightweight Sweaters for Spring
Amazon Curated a Section of Lightweight Sweaters for Spring — Here Are the 10 Best for Under $45