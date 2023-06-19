This $19 Quiet Luxury Staple Is “Comfortable” and “Breathable,” According to Amazon Shoppers

You can't scroll on social media for more than a minute without at least one mention of the “old money aesthetic” or “quiet luxury.” If it's not handbag recommendations of demure styles not covered in designer logos, it's how to recreate Sofia Richie’s timeless style. And I'll be the first to admit that I have been influenced. Unlike many of the other micro-aesthetics that have popped up over the last few years, the quiet luxury trend prioritizes pieces that are closet staples. One of my favorite pieces leading the movement is a quality button-down. It can be worn, styled, and layered in so many ways that I'd say it's one of the most versatile pieces you can own. I’m stocking my closet with a few button-downs from Amazon Essentials.

The poplin shirt is available in 20 colors and prints, such as striped, polka dots, floral, white, and black, and comes in sizes XS through XXL. The silhouette has a classic fit in a fabric that is durable yet soft. It features a collar, a functional center front placket, and cuffed sleeves that can be unbuttoned and rolled up. The button-down also has a spacious front pocket that can hold keys and change, and the hem falls right below the hip.



Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com

While I plan to live in this button-down for the entirety of the summer, more than 9,200 Amazon shoppers are giving this shirt five-star ratings and there are plenty of raving reviews to match. One shopper "loved" the shirt so much that they bought three more. They described the shirt as "lightweight" and styled it over a tee and jeans. Another reviewer said the fabric wasn't stretchy but didn't shrink in the wash and that the buttons are evenly spaced, so you won't have to worry about the front placket gaping when fully buttoned. A final shopper was surprised at how "comfortable" the shirt was but also recommended sizing up if you don't want it to fit super snugly. They also shared that the fabric feels "sturdy" and is "very breathable."

The Classic-Fit Button-Down Shirt from Amazon Essentials is a quiet luxury must-have and a closet staple, and they start at just $19.



Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

