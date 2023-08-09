Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear “a Dream to Wear,” and It’s on Sale for Less Than $2 Apiece

106,000+ shoppers swear by the six-pack.

Published on August 9, 2023

Best-Selling Silky Smooth and Breathable Underwear
When was the last time you revamped your underwear drawer? While undergarments are the most-worn pieces in our wardrobes, they’re pretty easy to neglect — or, even worse, settle on. I, personally, own countless pairs of uncomfortable undies I’ve just gotten used to, but I’m on a mission to refresh my collection with styles I actually want to wear. So, I’m starting strong with Amazon’s number one best-selling fashion item, the Amazon Essentials Bikini Brief Underwear Six-Piece Multipack that’s on sale for as low as $10 — aka less than $2 apiece.    

The shopper-loved pairs are available in a range of colorways, including barely there neutral tones and dainty patterns. Their classic bikini cut keeps you covered and comfortable in anything you’re wearing. Made of a spandex and cotton blend, the briefs also have a lightweight and breathable feel, perfect for all-day, active wear. And as an added bonus, the underwear is tag-free to eliminate any discomfort. 

Amazon Essentials Bikini Brief Underwear Multipack

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (Available in Plus Size), Multipacks

Amazon

With more than 106,800 five-star ratings, the briefs are clearly loved by customers, not only making them the most popular panties on Amazon, but the overall most popular fashion finds, too. If that’s not reason enough to add a pack to your cart, take it from one reviewer who called them the “best underwear [they’ve] had” since their “fit is great,” they’re “so comfortable,” and they “don’t ride up.”

Another shopper said they were “pleasantly surprised” by the Amazon Essentials pairs, adding that their “stretch allows them to fit like a glove,” plus they feel “silky-smooth and [are] very breathable.” Someone else even compared the budget-friendly underwear to more expensive alternatives, saying they’re “better than Victoria’s Secret” thanks to their “exceptional fit and comfort.” The same customer added that they no longer have to deal with “uncomfortable ride-ups or adjustments throughout the day” since the briefs are “a dream to wear.”     

Be sure to snag the best-selling Amazon Essentials Bikini Brief Underwear Six-Piece Multipack while it’s still on sale for as low as just $10. 

