Over 41,000 Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Amazon Flats Require "Zero Break-In Time"

Shoppers say they are “more comfortable” than “expensive name-brands.”

Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on May 6, 2023

Woman wearing flats
Pirouette your way into spring's most popular trend — balletcore. The dance-inspired style lends itself to blushed pink bodysuits and breezy skirts paired with timeless ballet flats. It’s ushered in a revival of the classic flat, beloved by style icons and fashion enthusiasts alike, and the reenvisioning of the style has brought on a fusion of Mary Jane straps, bows, and even rosette appliques, but the classic silhouette still reigns supreme. And with the bonus of comfort and affordability, Amazon Essentials' number-one best-selling women's flat, the Belice Ballet Flat, is the best option to reach for.

The Belice Ballet Flat boasts 29 colors and prints, offering a range of options from classic black and nude to bold animal prints. With sizes ranging from 5 to 15, including wide sizes, this classic shoe caters to a wide variety of foot shapes. Its soft, faux leather exterior and lush faux suede microfiber lining ensure a comfortable and stylish fit. The elastic casing around the heel adds extra security, while the flexible outsole promotes maximum comfort. For optimal fit, reviews suggest sizing up a half size.

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat

Amazon

Shop now: $20-$24; amazon.com

While flats were previously known for their dressier pairings with dresses and skirts, we now see the low-to-the-ground style replacing loafers or sneakers. It's become more of an everyday comfort shoe, as opposed to something you would only wear to the office. For example, Zoe Saldaña followed a French-inspired style by combining her flats with jeans and a long-sleeved black and white top. There's a reason the simple shoe is making a comeback, no frills or extra bells and whistles. It's a wardrobe staple, which is why the Belice Ballet Flat will make a great addition to your footwear collection.

The Belice flat is a perfect balance of style and comfort, and Amazon shoppers can't get enough of them, giving the shoe 41,000 five-star ratings and almost 6,000 reviews. One reviewer loved the shoe so much they bought them in three colors, saying that "the shoes require zero break-in" time and were “comfy from the moment [they] took them out of the box." Another shopper said the shoes are "more comfortable and stylish" than "expensive name-brand ballet flats." A final reviewer wears their flats for both "business" and "casual," and they experienced "no heel rubbing" while wearing them on a daily basis.

If you want flats that "require zero break-in," Amazon Essentials $20-$24 Belice Ballet Flat is the shoe for you.

