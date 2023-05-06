Over 41,000 Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Amazon Flats Require "Zero Break-In Time"

Pirouette your way into spring's most popular trend — balletcore. The dance-inspired style lends itself to blushed pink bodysuits and breezy skirts paired with timeless ballet flats. It’s ushered in a revival of the classic flat, beloved by style icons and fashion enthusiasts alike, and the reenvisioning of the style has brought on a fusion of Mary Jane straps, bows, and even rosette appliques, but the classic silhouette still reigns supreme. And with the bonus of comfort and affordability, Amazon Essentials' number-one best-selling women's flat, the Belice Ballet Flat, is the best option to reach for.

The Belice Ballet Flat boasts 29 colors and prints, offering a range of options from classic black and nude to bold animal prints. With sizes ranging from 5 to 15, including wide sizes, this classic shoe caters to a wide variety of foot shapes. Its soft, faux leather exterior and lush faux suede microfiber lining ensure a comfortable and stylish fit. The elastic casing around the heel adds extra security, while the flexible outsole promotes maximum comfort. For optimal fit, reviews suggest sizing up a half size.

Amazon

Shop now: $20-$24; amazon.com

While flats were previously known for their dressier pairings with dresses and skirts, we now see the low-to-the-ground style replacing loafers or sneakers. It's become more of an everyday comfort shoe, as opposed to something you would only wear to the office. For example, Zoe Saldaña followed a French-inspired style by combining her flats with jeans and a long-sleeved black and white top. There's a reason the simple shoe is making a comeback, no frills or extra bells and whistles. It's a wardrobe staple, which is why the Belice Ballet Flat will make a great addition to your footwear collection.

The Belice flat is a perfect balance of style and comfort, and Amazon shoppers can't get enough of them, giving the shoe 41,000 five-star ratings and almost 6,000 reviews. One reviewer loved the shoe so much they bought them in three colors, saying that "the shoes require zero break-in" time and were “comfy from the moment [they] took them out of the box." Another shopper said the shoes are "more comfortable and stylish" than "expensive name-brand ballet flats." A final reviewer wears their flats for both "business" and "casual," and they experienced "no heel rubbing" while wearing them on a daily basis.

If you want flats that "require zero break-in," Amazon Essentials $20-$24 Belice Ballet Flat is the shoe for you.

