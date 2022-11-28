Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now

Get the joggers that feel “soft like butter” while they’re 45 percent off for Cyber Monday.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 @ 02:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Photo:

Amazon

When lockdown ended, trending styles pivoted fast. Suddenly, many of us were trading out cozy sweats in favor of low-rise jeans and purging our closets of hoodies to make room for oversized blazers.  But as 2022 comes to a close, I’ll bravely admit that I’m officially re-entering the sweatpants era — and I’m starting with this 45-percent-off pair that customers say feels “soft like butter.”

The number one best-selling sweatpants on Amazon, the Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Joggers are 45 percent off right now as part of the retailer’s Cyber Monday sale. Made with a cotton and polyester blend designed to be soft to the touch both inside and out, these ultra-cozy sweats have a drawstring waistband and fitted ankle hems, bringing pajama-level comfort to a ready-to-wear style. The Amazon sweats are available in 40 colors, including classics like navy and heathered gray as well as vibrant corals and trending blues (because your cozies can still be of-the-time). And today, you can grab a pair (or a few) for just $12.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $22); amazon.com

The sweats are a customer-favorite, with over 19,900 five-star ratings. One customer described the joggers as “perfection” thanks to the design and material, noting that the waistband is “gentle” and the high percentage of cotton keeps the fabric from pilling. Another person mentioned the same “flattering” fit, adding that the pants are “not baggy and not too tight,” but rather, the fit is “just right.”

While the fit — which many describe as making the pants “nice enough to wear outside” — is a key reason behind customers’ satisfaction, others love just how cozy they are. “The fabric is very soft on the inside, which feels lovely and toasty warm against my skin without feeling bulky,” wrote one shopper, who is now on their second pair. And another, who noted that they were “surprised at the quality of these pants” wrote that they, “constantly reach for these when [they] want to be in something comfy cozy.”

If you’re looking to add a little extra comfort to your winter wardrobe, don’t miss this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon’s best-selling sweatpants while they’re  just $12.

Shop More Cyber Monday Deals:

Related Articles
SmoothSkin Pure FIT Intelligent Ultrafast IPL Laser Permanent Hair Removal
This InStyle-Favorite At-Home Laser Hair Removal Device Is on Sale for $100 Off — Its Lowest Price Ever
Spanx Cyber Monday Bra-llelujah!Â® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Tout
The Smoothing Bra Jennifer Garner Recommended to All Her Friends Is on Sale for the Last Time This Year
Rihannaâs Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Go Quick! Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
woman applying moisturize
Sephora’s Shockingly Good Pre-Cyber Monday Sale Has a Shopper-Favorite Moisturizer for 67% Off — Until Tonight
GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Clarifying Tool
Shoppers Say This Pore Vacuum Hydrafacial Is More Effective Than Professional Treatments, and It’s 25% Off
Skims Black Friday Sale Tout
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are 51% Off Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are Up to 57% Off Right Now
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
Clinical Skin
The Vitamin C Serum That "Instantly Plumps Fine Lines" Is Discounted for the First Time Ever
CM Oribe Sale/review
This Restorative Shampoo That's Used in High-End Salons Is My Secret to Healthy Hair — and It's 20% Off
CM The feelist face oil review/deal
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Luxe Face Oil Created by an Instagram 'It' Girl Is Worth the Hype
BF Ugg Deals
Everyone From Selena Gomez to Megan Fox Loves These Cozy Shoes, and They’re Up to 60% Off Now
Early BF Hanes Tank
The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now
Vegamour Lash Growth Serum/hair growth product CM deals
Every Single Hair Growth Product From This Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Is 35% Off for Cyber Monday
Amazon Sweater Black Friday
Shoppers Say This “Free People Lookalike” Sweater Is So Soft and Flattering — and It’s Under $45 Now
Early Amazon Under-$50 BF Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s Best Under-$50 Early Black Friday Deals Before the Crowds