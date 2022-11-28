Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now

When lockdown ended, trending styles pivoted fast. Suddenly, many of us were trading out cozy sweats in favor of low-rise jeans and purging our closets of hoodies to make room for oversized blazers. But as 2022 comes to a close, I’ll bravely admit that I’m officially re-entering the sweatpants era — and I’m starting with this 45-percent-off pair that customers say feels “soft like butter.”

The number one best-selling sweatpants on Amazon, the Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Joggers are 45 percent off right now as part of the retailer’s Cyber Monday sale. Made with a cotton and polyester blend designed to be soft to the touch both inside and out, these ultra-cozy sweats have a drawstring waistband and fitted ankle hems, bringing pajama-level comfort to a ready-to-wear style. The Amazon sweats are available in 40 colors, including classics like navy and heathered gray as well as vibrant corals and trending blues (because your cozies can still be of-the-time). And today, you can grab a pair (or a few) for just $12.

Amazon

The sweats are a customer-favorite, with over 19,900 five-star ratings. One customer described the joggers as “perfection” thanks to the design and material, noting that the waistband is “gentle” and the high percentage of cotton keeps the fabric from pilling. Another person mentioned the same “flattering” fit, adding that the pants are “not baggy and not too tight,” but rather, the fit is “just right.”

While the fit — which many describe as making the pants “nice enough to wear outside” — is a key reason behind customers’ satisfaction, others love just how cozy they are. “The fabric is very soft on the inside, which feels lovely and toasty warm against my skin without feeling bulky,” wrote one shopper, who is now on their second pair. And another, who noted that they were “surprised at the quality of these pants” wrote that they, “constantly reach for these when [they] want to be in something comfy cozy.”

If you’re looking to add a little extra comfort to your winter wardrobe, don’t miss this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon’s best-selling sweatpants while they’re just $12.