Amazon Dropped an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With 4,000+ Deals for Up to 66% Off

Whether you’re ready or not, summer is coming to a close in just a few weeks. (Sad!) Thankfully, Amazon is here to remind us to look on the brighter side with its major end-of-summer fashion sale. During the savings event, you can find tons of deals up to 66 percent off across clothing, shoes, and accessories. Coveted brand names, such as Dkny, Steve Madden, Hanes, Reebok, Adidas, Guess, The Sak, and more are all included in the lineup of deals.

This all sounds exciting, but there’s just one problem: there are 4,000 deals to choose from. Yes, that means there’s undoubtedly something for everyone, but that also means shopping can quickly become overwhelming due to the surplus of options. But don’t worry; I’m sharing my 30 favorite picks across all the major categories, below, so you can stress less and save more.

Amazon Clothing Deals:

Whether you’re searching for laid-back T-shirts, transitional jackets, or elevated dresses, Amazon’s clothing section has you covered with tons of on-sale pieces — all for under $80.

We’re kicking off the clothing deals with Calvin Klein’s Short-Sleeve Shirt. Not only is it on sale for $30, but the cotton top includes snap buttons, a chic striped design, and a comfortable crew neckline. If the Barbiecore pink color isn’t for you, then shop the discounted blouse in six other colors.

Calvin Klein Short-Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

At an even lower price, you can shop Gloria Vanderbilt’s Amanda Bermuda Shorts, which are currently 63 percent off. Available in sizes 4 to 18 and 14 colors, including a denim option, these shorts consist of a high-rise waist and a pull-on closure. Even better, you can look to celebrities like Martha Stewart and Gigi Hadid for styling tips, like layering on an oversized button-up blouse.

Gloria Vanderbilt’s Amanda Bermuda Shorts

Amazon

Amazon Shoe Deals:

We can’t go shopping without bagging at least one pair of shoes — or maybe even a few pairs. Enjoy big savings on sneakers, platform sandals, and more from brands like Adidas and Reebok, starting at $28.

If you only snag one pair of shoes from the Amazon sale, make it the Skechers Go Walk Energy Sneaker. Featuring details like lightweight cushioning, a cooling foot bed, and a soft and comfortable knit upper, you just can’t say no — especially at a $50 price point. “I feel like I could 'Go Walk' for miles!” said an Amazon reviewer. “Not only are they practical, but they are cute as well!” Better yet, they’re machine washable.

Skechers Go-Walk Flex-Vivid Energy Sneaker

Amazon

For something more upscale, consider the Clarks Rose Ease Wedge Sandal. The chunky silhouette reminds me of Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton’s beloved shoes, only making a stronger case for adding them to your cart. You can look forward to an espadrille-style wedge, a woven upper strap, and a buckle closure. Pair them with jeans for a casual outing, or dress them up alongside one of the discounted dresses from above.

Clarks Rose Ease Wedge Sandal

Amazon

Amazon Accessory Deals:

Don’t forget about the icing on the cake: accessories. Amazon is offering mega savings on jewelry, sunglasses, and bags to meet all of your styling needs. Choose from brands like The Sak and Anne Klein, below.

One of my favorite finds during Amazon’s end-of-summer sale are these Harlermoon Hoop Earrings. The medium-sized earrings boast a half-moon design, iridescent pearl details, and gold plating. They set themselves apart from standard minimalist earrings, while staying classy, chic, and sophisticated. Oh yeah, and they’re only $11.

Harlermoon Pearl Drop Earrings

Amazon

You can never go wrong with a classic crossbody bag. This option from The Sak comes in seven colorways, and includes a leather trim, a front pocket, slots for cards, a phone holder, and a removable wrist strap. I can guarantee this bag will become one of your favorite purses to simply pick and head out the door with.

The Sak Iris Crossbody Bag

Amazon

