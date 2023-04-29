I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend

Since getting word from H&R Block that I’ll be receiving a tax return this year (as a writer, you truly never know), I’ve been slowly making a list of things I want to buy when that IRS deposit hits. But I’m also trying to think along the lines of what can give me the most bang for my buck. Why blow it all on one bag when I could stock up on spring essentials I know I’m going to need?

So while, yes, I’m eyeing a few impractical splurges, I’ve also found seven on-sale Amazon items I know will become an everyday staple, including a $7 tank top from one of my favorite basics brands and a best-selling serum both InStyle editors and celebrities swear by.

Gap Fitted Cami Top

There are certain items of clothing that necessitate a large collection, with underwear and socks being the obvious picks, but I’m of the opinion that your wardrobe can never have enough tanks — especially as we head into the warmer months. And right now, you can stock up because Gap’s classic spaghetti-strap cami is on sale for just $7. It features a slim fit and scoop neck, and can be worn on its own (think Kendall Jenner at Coachella) or under your favorite pieces that need a little more coverage. Shoppers love how “soft” the fabric is and how it maintains its “shape and color,” even after multiple washes.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Tinted Facial Moisturizer

More than 10,100 Amazon customers are obsessed with Neutrogena’s tinted SPF 20 moisturizer, which is available in six semi-sheer shades. Shopper with “mature skin” swear by this tint, noting that while many foundations settle into fine lines, this one “blurs the appearance” of them. Another customer expressed amazement at how well it covers redness “without being heavy or looking unnatural,” deeming it a “holy grail” product.

17 Mile Six-Pack Gold Hoop Earrings Set

Gold hoops are the secret to instantly elevating any outfit, and right now, you can grab 17 Mile’s set of six earrings for just $14. This set includes classic dome hoops, a long, oval-like option, as well as a croissant-style similar to the pair Hailey Bieber wears on repeat. Despite the low price point, shoppers note that these are sensitive ear-safe, with one writing, “I have super sensitive ears…[and] I can wear these all day with no issues.

CosRX Snail Mucin Repairing Essence

Before you turn your nose up at the fact that this serum contains snail mucin, know that the on-sale, hydrating essence from CosRX is an Amazon best-seller that InStyle beauty editors and Emily Ratajkowski have both used. More than 23,000 shoppers, editors, and celebrities agree: It’s really good. Designed to repair and revitalize dry, dull, and aging skin, shoppers who’ve added it to their skincare routine have noticed a big difference. “It has changed my skin,” wrote one customer. “It’s so much clearer now [and] I have been noticing big changes [in] my hyperpigmentation,” adding that their “dark spots are gone!”

The Drop Troy Pointed-Toe Mule Slide

Meghan Markle proved that mules are the must-have shoe this season, so I’ll be adding this pointed-toe style from The Drop to my cart while it’s 57 percent off. Available in three practical, everyday colors — white, black, and brown — it features a breathable, woven-like design. According to a shopper who says they plan to wear the “stylish” mules for everything, they’re more than just “cute,” they’re also “very comfortable” with thick soles that are “padded for extra comfort.”

Fleur and Bee Eyes Eye Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Fleur and Bee’s shopper-favorite eye cream is 50 percent off with the code EYESBABY50 for just a few more days. It’a formulated with brightening caffeine and hydrating squalane — both essentials for my under-eyes that can start looking a little blue and purple after a few restless nights. Luckily for me, the effects are noticeable after just one use, with one person claiming that it effectively brightened and depuffed their under-eyes overnight.

Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit

I’ll be honest, I hadn’t really thought about buying swimwear until just this week when I looked at the weather app and saw that it’s going to be upwards of 80 degrees in Los Angeles this weekend. To get myself beach-ready, I’m grabbing Amazon Essential’s one-piece swimsuit that boasts over 1,400 five-star ratings. Best of all: Select sizes and colors are at their lowest price in 30 days. I’m personally loving the pink and peach floral design, but it’s also available in 19 other colorways, including classic solids and vibrant checkers.

