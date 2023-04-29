Shopping Amazon Fashion I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend Including a $7 tank and a best-selling serum. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Since getting word from H&R Block that I’ll be receiving a tax return this year (as a writer, you truly never know), I’ve been slowly making a list of things I want to buy when that IRS deposit hits. But I’m also trying to think along the lines of what can give me the most bang for my buck. Why blow it all on one bag when I could stock up on spring essentials I know I’m going to need? So while, yes, I’m eyeing a few impractical splurges, I’ve also found seven on-sale Amazon items I know will become an everyday staple, including a $7 tank top from one of my favorite basics brands and a best-selling serum both InStyle editors and celebrities swear by. Gap Fitted Cami Top, $7 (Originally $15) Neutrogena Healthy Skin Tinted Facial Moisturizer, $14 (Originally $21) 17 Mile Six-Piece Gold Hoop Earrings Set, $14 with coupon (Originally $27) CosRX Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, $19 (Originally $25) The Drop Troy Pointed-Toe Mule Slide, $21 (Originally $50) Fleur and Bee Eyes Eye Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $23 with code EYESBABY50 (Originally $46) Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit, $19—$29 (Originally $40) Gap Fitted Cami Top Amazon There are certain items of clothing that necessitate a large collection, with underwear and socks being the obvious picks, but I’m of the opinion that your wardrobe can never have enough tanks — especially as we head into the warmer months. And right now, you can stock up because Gap’s classic spaghetti-strap cami is on sale for just $7. It features a slim fit and scoop neck, and can be worn on its own (think Kendall Jenner at Coachella) or under your favorite pieces that need a little more coverage. Shoppers love how “soft” the fabric is and how it maintains its “shape and color,” even after multiple washes. Shop now: $7 (Originally $15); amazon.com Neutrogena Healthy Skin Tinted Facial Moisturizer Amazon More than 10,100 Amazon customers are obsessed with Neutrogena’s tinted SPF 20 moisturizer, which is available in six semi-sheer shades. Shopper with “mature skin” swear by this tint, noting that while many foundations settle into fine lines, this one “blurs the appearance” of them. Another customer expressed amazement at how well it covers redness “without being heavy or looking unnatural,” deeming it a “holy grail” product. Shop now: $14 (Originally $21); amazon.com 17 Mile Six-Pack Gold Hoop Earrings Set Amazon Gold hoops are the secret to instantly elevating any outfit, and right now, you can grab 17 Mile’s set of six earrings for just $14. This set includes classic dome hoops, a long, oval-like option, as well as a croissant-style similar to the pair Hailey Bieber wears on repeat. Despite the low price point, shoppers note that these are sensitive ear-safe, with one writing, “I have super sensitive ears…[and] I can wear these all day with no issues. Shop now: $14 with coupon (Originally $27); amazon.com CosRX Snail Mucin Repairing Essence Amazon Before you turn your nose up at the fact that this serum contains snail mucin, know that the on-sale, hydrating essence from CosRX is an Amazon best-seller that InStyle beauty editors and Emily Ratajkowski have both used. More than 23,000 shoppers, editors, and celebrities agree: It’s really good. Designed to repair and revitalize dry, dull, and aging skin, shoppers who’ve added it to their skincare routine have noticed a big difference. “It has changed my skin,” wrote one customer. “It’s so much clearer now [and] I have been noticing big changes [in] my hyperpigmentation,” adding that their “dark spots are gone!” Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com The Drop Troy Pointed-Toe Mule Slide Amazon Meghan Markle proved that mules are the must-have shoe this season, so I’ll be adding this pointed-toe style from The Drop to my cart while it’s 57 percent off. Available in three practical, everyday colors — white, black, and brown — it features a breathable, woven-like design. According to a shopper who says they plan to wear the “stylish” mules for everything, they’re more than just “cute,” they’re also “very comfortable” with thick soles that are “padded for extra comfort.” Shop now: $21 (Originally $50); amazon.com Fleur and Bee Eyes Eye Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream Amazon Fleur and Bee’s shopper-favorite eye cream is 50 percent off with the code EYESBABY50 for just a few more days. It’a formulated with brightening caffeine and hydrating squalane — both essentials for my under-eyes that can start looking a little blue and purple after a few restless nights. Luckily for me, the effects are noticeable after just one use, with one person claiming that it effectively brightened and depuffed their under-eyes overnight. Shop now: $23 with code EYESBABY50 (Originally $46); amazon.com Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon I’ll be honest, I hadn’t really thought about buying swimwear until just this week when I looked at the weather app and saw that it’s going to be upwards of 80 degrees in Los Angeles this weekend. To get myself beach-ready, I’m grabbing Amazon Essential’s one-piece swimsuit that boasts over 1,400 five-star ratings. Best of all: Select sizes and colors are at their lowest price in 30 days. I’m personally loving the pink and peach floral design, but it’s also available in 19 other colorways, including classic solids and vibrant checkers. Shop now: $19—$29 (Originally $40); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Count on These Exfoliating Sponges to Leave Skin Feeling Silky and Smelling Divine Meet Amazon’s Top 10 Trending Beauty Products This Month — Starting at Just $7 I Gave My Mom and Grandma Roses That Last a Year, and They Make the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift