I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend

Regardless of whether or not you were planning to do some shopping this weekend, it’s kind of hard to resist Amazon’s current deals. Seriously — Levi’s jeans are up to 70 percent off! Comfy sneakers from the brand Jennifer Garner wears are under $100! The hair dryer shoppers say is a “Dyson alternative” is at its lowest price since Black Friday! I almost don’t even consider Amazon buys as part of my shopping budget (is that bad?), simply because the prices are so good, I can always manage a little wiggle room.

From a $2 nail polish to comfy Gap T-shirts for 66 percent off, here are five deals you won’t regret adding to your cart right now:

Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Nail Polish

Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Color, Heart of Stone. Amazon

I own way too much nail polish, and that’s because I’m a sucker for buying it at a discount. Nail polish deals are my favorite because some brands can go for up to $15 per bottle, so I like to buy them as cheap as possible. This $2 Sally Hansen deal is kind of a no-brainer, especially since the polish has more than 9,800 five-star ratings. The color ‘heart of stone’ is a flirty pink, but if that’s not your jam, the sale also includes this cool blue, lime green, and mauve shade — which is even cheaper at just $1.

Shop now: $2 (Originally $4); amazon.com

Anne Klein Japanese Quartz Dress Watch

Admittedly, I’m not a watch-wearer, but I desperately want to be. I own a handful that I rarely wear, and I think it’s just because I’m super picky: I want something smaller and subtle that also matches the jewelry I regularly wear. Anne Klein’s Japanese Quartz Dress Watch ticks off all those boxes, and it’s just $34 right now. Shoppers say it’s “so cute and chic” and that they get “so many compliments” on it.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Gap Two-Pack Crewneck Favorite Tee T-Shirt

Did you know you could get Gap classics — for a major discount — at Amazon? Well, now you do. A comfy Gap T-Shirt is a wardrobe staple, and this Crewneck Favorite Tee two-pack is just $12 right now. You can get the cotton-blend tees in white, black, black and white, or black and gray, and sizes XXS to XXL, including petite and tall options. “The word soft and comfortable does no justice,” one customer said. “They are perfect for everyday wear.”

Shop now: $12 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Dream Pairs Knit Pointed-Toe Flats

Amazon

Helen Mirren wore the cutest little bow shoes, and now I need a pair of bow shoes. I love this pair of knit flats from Dream Pairs because the bow is subtle and chic. It comes in classic colors including black, navy, nude, and my favorite, tan. These flats feature the brand’s comfy, cushioned soles (found in most of its shoes) and are machine-washable thanks to their knitted upper. The shoes are a new release so they’re just racking up reviews, but they’ll definitely be a hit this spring and summer. To take advantage of the deal, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership — and if you don’t already, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial.

Shop now: $28 with Prime (Originally $38); amazon.com

Filorga NCEF-Shot Concentrated Face Serum

Amazon

This might look pricey for a face serum deal, but hear me out: My 62-year-old mom calls it one of her favorite skincare products, and she’s a bit of a beauty guru. Despite being in her 60s, everyone thinks she’s in her 40s (and she loves to brag about it), which is all thanks to genetics and a couple of potent creams and serums — like this one. She credits Filorga’s NCEF-Shot serum for tightening and firming her skin; made with 50 ingredients, the brand says the formula acts like a mesotherapy treatment, a French transdermal injection that improves signs of aging.

Shop now: $83 (Originally $104); amazon.com

