I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend

It’s the weekend, which means one thing: We’re going shopping (or at least I am). Whether you’re in the market for a new affordable shampoo, something to effectively remove those calluses, or a pair of comfy, best-selling slides, Amazon has all of that — and way more — on sale this weekend.

All of those things are in my cart, of course, and you can keep scrolling through to find out why they should be in yours, too. Here are the five Amazon deals that caught my eye, starting at just $7:

Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Clarify and Shine Shampoo

Amazon

At a recent hair appointment, the stylist washing my hair remarked that I could probably benefit from a product with apple cider vinegar in it. The ingredient — which might just be sitting in your kitchen cabinet — is actually beneficial for many things, from helping with product build-up to extending color to adding shine. While you could opt to make your own DIY rinse at home, I’ll be snagging this $7 shampoo from Aveeno that’s equal parts gentle and clarifying thanks to its oats and apple cider vinegar formula. It has more than 7,700 fans — one of whom calls it “miraculous” — that rave it’s done everything from eliminating oily hair to promoting new growth.

Shop now: $7 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Juno and Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm

Amazon

A good cleansing balm is a must-have in any skincare routine, and Juno and Co.’s balm is one of my favorites. It’s gone viral for a reason — made with only 10 ingredients, it’s gentle, buttery, and non-irritating. Amazon shoppers say it gives a “spa experience,” and even makeup artists approve. One makeup wipe devotee even said they threw out their wipes in favor of the Juno and Co. balm. “My skin has never felt so good after using this,” they wrote. “No lingering smokey eye when I wake up and my skin actually feels CLEAN.” Convinced? Grab it while it’s just $15 right now.

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Bronax Cloud Slippers

Amazon

I’m a huge cushy slipper gal, so I’m surprised I don’t own this particular pair from Bronax yet. After slipping on a similar style at a spa appointment last month, I knew I had to buy them ASAP. The aptly named Cloud Slippers are best-sellers on Amazon with more than 21,000 five-star ratings. The unisex slides come in 17 colors including black, tan, lilac, and lime green, and are available in sizes 4 to 14.5. Customers say they help with various foot problems like plantar fasciitis and feel like “walking on a cloud.”

Shop now: $21 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover

Amazon

I’m not the best at getting consistent pedicures, so I’ve been searching for a quick treatment that can prolong the appearance of smooth, manicured feet between appointments. It looks like I may have found the one with Lee Beauty’s Professional Callus Remover. Formulated to remove “rough and unsightly skin from your foot in minutes,” more than 33,000 people rely on the gel treatment. To use, the brand says to apply it on dry, pre-soaked feet, rinse, then use a pumice stone (or scrubber of your choice) to remove dead skin. Customers say it’s so effective it can get rid of “dinosaur-like calluses” and leaves feet even softer than at the spa.

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Framar Large Claw Hair Clips

Amazon

Claw clips are an essential accessory for me. My hair is clipped up for most of the day, and I always opt for a clip instead of a hair tie when I can. These Framar clips are super similar to the ones I usually use and are on major sale for just $9, so in my cart they go. The large matte clips come in a pack of four neutral colors, and shoppers with various hair types — from thin to thick to curly — say they’re the only ones that can hold up their strands all day long. “I bought them for the trendiness, but found them to be incredibly useful and easy to use,” one customer wrote. “Unexpected perk, my hair has started feeling way healthier and soft as opposed to how it felt with the typical use of hair ties.”

Shop now: $9 (Originally $18); amazon.com