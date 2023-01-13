I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend

Including a Valentine's Day-worthy lounge set and eucalyptus shower steamers.

Christina Butan
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
Published on January 14, 2023

Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
It’s only the second weekend of January and I’m already shopping again after the holiday craze. Until now, I haven’t really purchased anything other than necessities, but a shopping editor like me can’t stay away from impulse purchases and deals for too long. The good news is that there are actually many things worth shopping for less at Amazon this weekend, from stylish Valentine’s Day attire (we’re a month away, people!) to bouncy, trendy sneakers at a discount you won’t want to miss.

Here are the five Amazon deals worth adding to your cart before the long weekend is over:

Lillusory Sweater Lounge Set

LILLUSORY Women's 2 Piece Sweater Set

Amazon

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and if you’re like me, you’re probably already thinking about how you’re going to treat yourself. Traditionally, I’ve always purchased myself something on the sexier side — whether it’s an expensive thong I normally wouldn’t buy otherwise or a flirty teddy — but starting last year, I decided I’d go the cute-and-comfy route moving forward. This set from Lillusory is the perfect V-Day ensemble to me; while it definitely has cozy vibes, the slinky cut, mock neck, and bell sleeves are all details that make it just a little more special without breaking the bank or sacrificing comfort.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $37); amazon.com

Shaperx Seamless Sculpting Thong Bodysuit

SHAPERX Bodysuit

Amazon

I’m not sacrificing sexy altogether, though, which is why this customer-loved sculpting bodysuit from Shaperx is also in my cart. Bodysuits are my go-to wardrobe staple — I love wearing them both as outfits on their own and for layering. I’ve had my eye on this one for a while now, especially since it seems to be a more affordable option compared to Skims (quite a few shoppers compare it to the brand). The bodysuit is available in three different styles (thong, brief, and mid-thigh) and has adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure gusset, and a no-compression bra designed to “fit all cups,” per the product description.

More than 1,600 Amazon shoppers love it and rave that it’s so soft “that it feels like you’re wearing nothing” and “slimming” without “being squeezed to death.”

Shop now: $38 (Originally $50); amazon.com

BodyRestore Eucalyptus Shower Steamers, 15 Pack

BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 15 Packs

Amazon

In case you haven’t heard, “everything showers” are very in, per TikTok. If you’re wondering what the heck that is, it’s all about turning your shower routine into a spa-like experience with items like shower steamers and candles, as well as elevating your hair and bodycare with masks, scrubs, and more. I’ll be indulging myself with this pack of eucalyptus shower steamers from BodyRestore. I’ve been a fan of aromatherapy steamers for a while (I always recommend them as a gift!), and Amazon shoppers particularly love this pack. With more than 11,000 five-star ratings, people say the eucalyptus scent is “heavenly,” and even works well for head colds and winding down before bed.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Essie Nail Polish, Mademoiselle

essie Nail Polish mademoiselle

Amazon

I recently took a look at my nail polish collection — which is quite large — and realized I don’t have nearly enough basics as I thought I did. I have plenty of fun colors, from fire engine reds to chartreuse greens, but am lacking in the basic pinks and neutrals departments. A few of Essie’s classic shades, like Mademoiselle, a sheer, creamy pink, are on sale, so I’ll be grabbing a few to round out my polish assortment. You can also shop it in a discounted bundle with Expressie’s Iced Out quick dry filter, which will give you the glazed donut look that took over the manicure world last year.

Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Shoe

Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Lace Shoe

Amazon

I can safely say that I’ve been thinking about getting a pair of Sorel’s chunky Kinetic sneakers for over a year now. It’s finally time for me to take the plunge, especially while the sneakers are as low as $50 on Amazon right now (depending on your color and style preference). The kicks have eye-catching scalloped soles and a unique lace design that wraps around the middle of the shoe. I’m obsessed with the white- and eraser-pink combo, which also has a hint of yellow on the heel and tongue loops; it’ll make a great addition to spring outfits.

Shop now: from $50 (Originally $140); amazon.com

