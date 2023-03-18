I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Can’t Resist Buying for Spring

Spring, is that you? It’s hard to tell with all the up-and-down weather we’ve been having in NYC, but I can certainly feel the season creeping up. I’m more than ready for those sunny, 60-degree days when I can throw on a jean jacket and take a walk with an iced coffee in hand; which is why I’m already gearing up for them with beauty and fashion essentials from Amazon.

From a Tan France-approved denim style to a fragrance that smells so good, shoppers equate it to “heaven,” here are the eight Amazon buys I’m shopping for this spring:

Lee Relaxed-Fit Tapered Leg Jeans

Tan France said tapered jeans are in for spring, so in my cart they go. The style expert told InStyle that a tapered pant can trick the eye into making legs look longer (whereas a wide leg can make you look shorter), so I’m going to attempt to hop on the trend with these comfy jeans from Lee. Other than the sleek, tapered cut, the relaxed-fit jeans have a stretchy, elastic waistband and are available in short (29 inches), tall (33 inches), and regular (31 inches) inseam lengths. You can snag them in three washes and sizes 4 to 20.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Cushionaire Gibbons Faux Wood Clog

I’m already picturing wearing those jeans with these super fun platform clogs from Cushionaire. I already own slides and mules from the brand, so I know that these clogs are going to be extra comfy thanks to the brand’s memory foam technology that most of its shoes are designed with. They come in five pretty colors — like olive green, sandy beige, and blush pink, have a 3-inch heel, and are available in half-sizes and wide options. Shoppers say they’re “well made” and “so comfy for heels.”

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘71 Body Mist

I’m a huge fan of Sol de Janeiro’s warm and tropical scents, and thanks to not one but two other InStyle shopping editors raving about its body sprays — Cheirosa ‘62 and the latest, Rio Radiance — I’m influenced to add one to my cart. The Cheirosa ‘71 Body Mist smells like caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia nuts, sea salt, and coconut blossom (is your mouth watering?), and can be used as both a body and hair perfume. Shoppers insist that it “smells like heaven,” and it must because it’s Amazon’s best-selling women’s body spray.

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

L'ange Hair Sea Salt Spray

Once the weather gets warmer, I can’t be bothered to blow dry my hair because it just makes me too hot — plus, air drying is always nice and quick in the spring. I find that I always need to add a little product to shape and style my hair, so I’ll be trying out L’ange’s Sea Salt Spray. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the brand’s hair tools, and apparently its hair products are just as good. More than 3,600 shoppers have left the spray a five-star rating, saying it adds volume to thin hair and makes you look like you just “crawled out of the sea,” which is definitely the vibe I’m looking for.



Shop now: $20; amazon.com

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara

At this point, you’ve probably heard about L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift Mascara, which took over the TikTok world earlier this year. It originally went viral due to both how well it thickens and lengthens lashes and adds a little bit of drama, so I’m interested in putting it to the test myself. It has unique double-hooked bristles meant to lift each individual lash; the brand recommends using the front of the comb to apply product and then the side of it to separate lashes. According to Amazon shoppers, it “works better” than “high-end” options and even gives visibility to “invisible lashes.”

Shop now: $10 with coupon (Originally $15); amazon.com

NYX HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand, Green

I’ve been replacing foundation with color correctors and luminizers lately, which is good practice for the spring and summer when I know I won’t want anything heavy on my face. NYX’s Photogenic Concealer Wand in green (which conceals redness) is a no-brainer to add to my cart, especially since it’s on sale for $4. The concealer has a whopping 27,000 five-star ratings, and the green shade in particular has earned 6,200 of those. Shoppers say it’s creamy, effectively covers up “red blotches,” and works for dark circles, too.

Shop now: $4 with coupon (Originally $6); amazon.com

Lanolips Fruity Jellybalm Tinted Lip Balm

I have to say, all the Lanolips hype is real. Last month, I finally tried the tinted version of the best-selling balm (we named the brand’s original ointment the best lip treatment of 2023), and I’ve been relying on it ever since. It packs a pretty punch of color and glossy hydration that looks just like I swiped on lipstick and lipgloss. This fruity option gives off the perfect, cherry-stained finish, which is my go-to for spring beauty looks.

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

What’s a spring outfit without the perfect tee? Finding a T-shirt with the right fit — for me, one that’s relaxed, a little boxy, and sits right at the hip — is no easy task, but this Amazon Essentials option is exactly what I’m looking for. The pocket square tee comes in 14 colors, including classic white, a fun chartreuse, and slate gray, plus sizes XS to XXL. Shoppers say the soft and drapey jersey fabric “lays really perfectly,” and that they’re “super comfy and light to wear [in] warmer weather.”

Shop now: $13–$15 (Originally $17); amazon.com