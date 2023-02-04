I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Things I Can't Resist Buying This Month

Including a Kate Middleton-inspired bodysuit and the best shower steamers I’ve tried.

Published on February 4, 2023

As a shopping editor who frequents Amazon, I buy a handful of items on the site each month. Whether it’s wardrobe basics, hair necessities, or little pick-me-ups, I’ve tested plenty of items that always help me decide what to try next. For February, my cart includes a mix of products I know I’ll love — like these soothing shower steamers and my favorite long-lasting manicure hack — as well as items people can’t stop raving about (hello, Stanley cup).

Below, check out the eight things I’m eyeing on Amazon this month, starting at $5:

Cleverfy Menthol and Eucalyptus Shower Steamers, 6-Pack

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy - Pack of 6 Menthol & Eucalyptus Shower Bombs

Amazon

I love shower steamers, but many that I’ve tried either don’t smell strong enough or don’t last long enough (or a mix of both). That’s why I was absolutely floored when I tried one of Cleverfy’s menthol and eucalyptus steamers — not only does it have a super potent smell (it’ll clean your sinuses right out) but the it lasted my entire shower and I had some left over, too. They’re officially my go-to when I need to unwind after a stressful day or I’m feeling under the weather, so I’m stocking up.

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Biolage Volume Bloom Aqua-Gel Conditioner

BIOLAGE Volumebloom Aqua-Gel Conditioner

Amazon

I recently bought Biolage’s Volume Bloom shampoo as a last-resort attempt to find a shampoo that’ll not only give my fine hair volume, but keep my oily strands from turning completely greasy in a matter of 24 hours. It seems like I have finally found the one — and it smells delightful, to boot. That’s why I’m trying out the brand’s Aqua-Gel conditioner from the same collection; it’s a lightweight, silicone-free conditioner formulated to give “fragile” and “limp” hair a boost. The trail, one-ounce size is just $5, so I’m sold.

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

Crocs Classic Clogs, Taffy Pink

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Amazon

I started wearing Crocs early in the pandemic when I realized I could use a pair of comfy and supportive house shoes. Little did I know how much I would love them — despite all the other indoor slippers and shoes I’ve purchased, my trusty Crocs are still my favorite. I bought them in white and they’ve held up surprisingly well for two years, but it’s time to invest in another pair. This time I’m opting for the Taffy Pink, which are on sale starting at $33 depending on your size preference.

Shop now: $33–$50; amazon.com

Ohora Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips, Lazy Sunday

ohora Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips (N Lazy Sunday)

Amazon

I will rave about Ohora’s semi-cured gel nail stickers to just about anyone who will listen. Here’s the TL;DR: I stopped getting manicures after using these gel nail strips, which keep my nails damage-free but last just as long (and look just like) a regular gel manicure. More recently, I got a manicure again after about three years, and honestly, it wasn’t worth it — the nail polish is already chipping and fading. So, back to Ohora I go! I love the “Lazy Sunday” pack for Valentine’s Day, which features two shades of light pink and marbled designs with gold flake details.

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Mangopop Satin Blouse Bodysuit

MANGOPOP Women's Body Suits Sexy V Neck Loose Fit Satin Blouse

Amazon

Kate Middleton stepped out in a bodysuit blouse, so now I’m buying a bodysuit blouse. But in all seriousness, this is a genius hack for people like me who A) love bodysuits and B) are always looking for an easy way to look put together. After doing a quick Amazon search, I came across this satin blouse bodysuit from Mangopop, the brand that just so happens to be behind my favorite basic bodysuits ever. (Seriously, I live in them.) The relaxed-fit, V-neck top comes in white, black, and maroon and has drapey sleeves — one shopper said it’s “perfect” to pair with high-waisted slacks.

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Nippies Nipple Covers

Nippies Nipple Covers

Amazon

I barely wear bras nowadays. I usually rely on brami tops or bralettes for comfortable support, but have been toying around with the idea of just getting a pack of reusable nipple covers; now I’m convinced I need them after stars like Kate Hudson and Pamela Anderson have given them their stamp of approval. The world of nipple covers seems like a vast one, but Amazon shoppers seem to have a preference for Nippies Nipple Covers, which are best-sellers on the site. The silicone pasties come in five shades and two sizes (small for A to C cups and large for D and larger cups). The brand says they can “stay in place” for up to 12 hours, and can simply be washed with mild soap and air dried after every use. More than 21,000 shoppers have left the Nippies covers a five-star rating, raving that they’re “life-changing.” 

“They work so well, and have made so many of my outfits look so much better since I no longer have bra lines,” one customer wrote. I have reused them many times… They blend in really well, appear seamless even under thin/tight shirts, and hide what they need to.”

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Elf Power Grip Primer and 4% Niacinamide

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Amazon

Elf launched a new formula of its popular Power Grip Primer that now includes four percent niacinamide. The beloved skincare ingredient can even your skin tone and smooth and brighten your complexion, and it’s a personal favorite of mine to use when my skin is irritated or breaking out. The new primer has been making waves on TikTok, of course, with creators raving that it leaves their skin glowing and is less sticky but just as grippy as the original. I love skincare-infused makeup products, so I can’t wait to test it out.

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Stanley The Ice Flow Flip Straw Tumbler

Stanley The IceFlowâ¢ Flip Straw Tumbler

Amazon

Stanley’s tumblers are all the rage these days — the internet is so obsessed, the brand’s Quencher style has sold out several times. (It’s actually still hard to find one.) I’m in the market for a new water bottle now that I’m making more trips to the office, so I’ve been eyeing a different Stanley style — the Ice Flow — that has a leak-proof flip straw lid. I love the little handle on the cup, and the 20-ounce style isn’t too bulky, making it perfect for traveling. The Ochre color is super stylish, and bound to receive compliments — always a plus when you have a fun water bottle.

Shop now: $23 (Originally $26); amazon.com

