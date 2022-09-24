I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying for Fall

The temperatures have finally dipped, and I’m so excited to get cozy. There are a lot of fall 2022 trends to keep up with, but for me, this fall is all about the color brown, platform shoes, and duster coats. I’m filling up my Amazon cart with everything I can to stay on top of it all; some of my top picks include a pair of super discounted and comfy joggers (in brown, of course) and my favorite gel nail strips for a fun take on Hailey Bieber’s viral chocolate glazed-donut manicure. Plus, Ugg’s latest platform clog that’s bound to be everywhere soon, and Tatcha’s ever-popular dewy moisturizer, which is a must for fall and winter skincare routines.

Here are the 10 things from Amazon I’m buying for fall:

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Jogger

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Jogger. Amazon

A handful of items from the Bandier x Sincerely Jules collection are on major sale at Amazon right now, and I jumped at the chance to snag these joggers for extremely cheap before they sell out. Every time fall rolls around, I realize I’m in desperate need of a pair of warm-but-flattering pants that I can throw on for errands, and these are going to be my go-to this season. They’re lightweight but cozy, and the zipper detailing on the pockets make them look polished.



Shop now: from $9 (Originally $88); amazon.com

Ohora Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips, Brown Sugar

Ohora Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips Brown Sugar. Amazon

Brown nails are going to be all the rage this season thanks to the fall version of Hailey’s glazed-donut manicure, and I’m planning on recreating the look with these gel nail strips from Ohora. I’ve essentially replaced getting manicures with these strips because they’re so affordable, easy to apply, and honestly, they just look great. I love this Brown Sugar set that includes a mix of tortoise patterned strips and two solid colors, dark brown and nude. While these are shiny on their own, for that extra “glazed” look I also plan on buying this pretty holographic polish from ILNP in Birthday Suit to swipe on over the top.



Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Haus Laboratories RIP Lip Liner, Neat

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga RIP Lip Liner - Neat.

Speaking of Hailey and the color brown, she’s also behind fall’s second biggest beauty trend: brownie-glazed lips, AKA a brown liner and nude gloss combo. I’ll admit I don’t love a straight brown color on my lips personally, but I do love brown-adjacent shades, so I’m opting for this mahogany brown lip liner from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories. It’s currently on sale for just $6, too.



Shop now: $6 (Originally $16); amazon.com

The Drop Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress. Amazon

A cozy sweater dress with a hoodie? Count me in. I still haven’t hopped on the “real” clothes bandwagon since the pandemic — I love anything I can just pull on and walk out the door with. This dress from The Drop will make it easy to transition into fall, and I love all the colors it comes in; I’m debating between tan, light gray, and classic black. Shoppers say the dress is “super cute,” “extremely comfortable,” and “warm for traveling.”



Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Inicat Small Sling Crossbody Bag

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag Fanny Pack. Amazon

I used to exclusively wear shoulder bags, but over the past year or so, I’ve become a crossbody convert because I realized I don’t actually carry that much stuff with me. I love this option from Inicat as a fall bag to throw over a chunky sweater or overcoat; it comes in a ton of colors like brown, black, light blue, and pink, and a few different sizes and styles. Shoppers say the bag is “perfect for on-the-go moments” and that it fits the “bare essentials,” including a phone, wallet, keys, and lip gloss.



Shop now: $37 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Gift Set

Laneige 2022 Holiday Gift Set. Amazon

Yes, I’m already thinking about the holidays, and no, it’s not too early — especially not for this Laneige gift set. Packed with five mini versions of its best-selling and celeb-loved lip sleeping masks, the set is already Amazon’s hottest new makeup set release, and I guarantee you it’ll be out of stock by the time you decide to start holiday shopping. For just $19, I’m grabbing two; they’ll make great stocking stuffers.



Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest. Amazon

Admittedly, I’ve never been a vest person, but after I tried this vest from Amazon Essentials, I’ve changed my mind. The packable vest is fitted and has a flattering cut — I love that it doesn’t feel bulky or look like it’s wearing me. It comes in 11 colors, has two pockets, and can be packed into a pouch that’s attached to it. I have it in black and I’ll likely be grabbing it in another color too.



Shop now: $31 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Jofehumo Jean Jacket Trench Coat

Jofemuho Womens Classic Long Jean Jacket Denim Trench Coat. Amazon

ICYMI, duster coats are the next big thing, and I love this denim version on Amazon that shoppers say has a “designer-quality look.” The jacket comes in three washes (as well as a shorter cut) and is available in sizes S to 4XL. Hundreds of customers rave that it’s “super comfortable,” “durable,” and “warm.” Not to mention, the look is Anne Hathaway-approved, so it’s hard to go wrong with this fall wardrobe staple.



Shop now: $44; amazon.com

Ugg Maxi Clog

Ugg Women's Maxi Clog. Amazon

Ugg is really good at releasing its next ‘It’ shoes on the low — and believe me, you’re going to start seeing the new Maxi Clogs on every supermodel soon. Sure, they may look a little polarizing to some, but these puffy, platform clogs combine so many trends in one that I can’t resist adding them to my fall shoe lineup.



Shop now: $150; amazon.com

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Courtesy

Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream is my absolute favorite layering moisturizer to use during the fall and winter. It’s rich without being greasy or weighing down your skin; my combo complexion literally drinks it up, despite my T-zone being on the oiler side. I’ve been scraping the bottom of my sample versions, but I’m finally taking the plunge and getting the full-size, especially since it’ll likely last me a long time. If you’ve had trouble finding that good cold weather moisturizer, believe me, you’ll want to add this to your cart.



Shop now: $69; amazon.com

