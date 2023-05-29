I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying Ahead of Summer — Starting at $10

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and, for me, a reminder that I’m ill-equipped for the months ahead. My closet is still knit-heavy and my medicine cabinet is filled with rich, creamy moisturizers that summer heat and humidity will melt off. While some people are spending today poolside, I’m spending it on Amazon, stocking my cart with the essentials I need for the upcoming season — like a celebrity-loved tinted moisturizer with SPF 40 and a flattering swimsuit with more than 21,300 five-star ratings.

10 Amazon Editor-Approved Summer Essentials:

Jergens Natural Glow Firming Self Tanner

Amazon

A few weeks ago as my manicurist was rubbing lotion into my arms, she looked at me and said, “You need a tan.” I might have been insulted if she wasn’t right. Between being naturally pale and spending months in long sleeves and jeans, my arms and legs had become the color of paper. So ahead of shorts and swim season, I’m grabbing Jergens’ Natural Glow Self Tanner, which InStyle recently named one of the year’s best thanks to the gradual glow — which allows you to find your perfect shade before turning orange — as well as the easy application.

Shop now: $10 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank Two-Pack

Amazon

Tank tops are a year-round essential and great for layering, but in the summer, they become just about the only thing I wear. Their versatility allows me to wear them with everything from cut-off jeans to linen trousers, and their airiness and no-armpit-contact means I won’t ruin the fabric with my summer sweat. This cotton-blend two-pack from Amazon Essentials — which has nearly 35,000 five-star ratings — will probably be added to my cart more than once, especially at this price.

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

It’s only May, and humidity is already kicking my hair’s ass — I’m not prepared for what June has in store. To tame my poof and flyaways, I’m planning to grab Amazon’s best-selling Dream Coat Supernatural Spray from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton’s brand. It’s been used to achieve Jennifer Lopez’s sleek blowouts, so it’s safe to assume it’ll do the job on my locks, too. One shopper called it the “best product for beautiful, frizz-free hair, while a customer in their 70s said their hair had “never looked [that] good in [their] entire life.”

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Mini Dress

Amazon

Last summer I practically lived in a sleeveless, ribbed dress. It was the easiest thing to throw on with no effort (but looked like I put some thought into it), pairing excellently with sandals, sneakers, heels, you name it. Heading into this summer, I plan to add another style to my ribbed dress rotation, and — at just $29 — Samefar’s is that one.

Shop now: $29 (Originally $36); amazon.com

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen

Amazon

If sunscreen isn’t yet a part of your daily routine, you have to find a way to fit in, especially with summer approaching. For a dose of hydration, blurring coverage, and SPF 40, EltaMD’s Tinted Sunscreen — used by Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore — is the way to go. Shoppers rave that on top of sun protection, the “light coverage” evens out their “skin tone, including acne scars, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation.”

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

I’m in need of a new swimsuit, and according to Amazon customers, this pick from Cupshe is one of the best. One person called it “very flattering” and said it hugged “in all the right places” and still feels “comfortable.” In addition to the stylish v-neck, ruffle sleeves, and a tie-back, the one-piece is also available in 23 colorways.

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

The Drop Monika Slide Sandal

Amazon

Summer is sandal season and, right now, I’m eyeing this pair from Amazon’s The Drop thanks to its classic interwoven upper that will go with practically anything. The style is available in 22 colors, including traditional brown and blacks, as well as statement blue and oranges. According to shoppers, the flats are both “stylish and comfortable,” with one person claiming that they “walked around all evening” in the “padded…very comfy” shoe.

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Sol de Janeiro Hair and Body Fragrance

Amazon

I love Sol de Janeiro’s tropical-inspired scents, and ahead of summer, I’m adding the fragrance that InStyle writer Ruby McAuliffe said “fills your senses with vacation vibes and summer sun” to my cart. This scented mist carries notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla, giving it a summery warmth.

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Anrabess Two-Piece Set

Amazon

In summer — as I turn my back on half of my closet for being too warm, too tight, or just not sweat-proof — I need easy outfit wins, and Anbrabess’ two-piece set provides just that. Crafted with a lightweight, breathable linen blend, it features a loose design throughout, with a peplum top and wide-leg pants. I also love the two-for-one nature of this set — yes, it can be worn together for a cohesive look, but each piece can also be styled individually.

Shop now: $43; amazon.com

The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Dress

Amazon

Since seeing Hill House Home’s viral Nap Dress (which is often sold out), I’ve desperately wanted a ruffled, ethereal frock for summer. And when I came across the Kimi Smocked Dress from The Drop, I immediately added it to my cart. The feminine design — from the ruffles at the shoulders to the hem — is darling, and the 12 colorways and $70 price tag mean I can perhaps add more than one to my cart.

Shop now: $70; amazon.com