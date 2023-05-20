I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend

As anyone with a penchant for online shopping knows Memorial Day sales are no longer restricted to just the long weekend. A number of our favorite retailers have already kicked off the holiday savings, including J.Crew and the Nicole Kidman-approved hair care brand Vegamour. And to give shoppers a chance to stock up and save on summer-essentials early, Amazon also quietly discounted a number of shopper-favorite items.



I’m starting my Memorial Day shopping early with these seven on-sale items from Amazon, including a button-up I plan to live in all summer long and the luminous lotion Martha Stewart wears daily.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Amazon

Martha Stewart’s makeup artist, Daisy Toye, recently shared the secret to Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit glow, and it’s currently on sale at Amazon. Toya said that L’Oreal’s True Match Lumi Glotion is how the cover star achieved “that dewy look, like she just got a facial,” saying that they used the product “everyday.” And shoppers say that the luminous skin tint, which is formulated with hydrating glycerin and shea butter, gives their skin a “healthy, vibrant glow.” You can wear the product alone — available in four tints designed to blur imperfections and increase radiance — or under foundation for a glowing-from-within look.

Shop now: $10–$12 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Gap Classic Button-Up Shirt

Amazon

My summer essential will forever be a classic button-up. I throw it over a tank top when I’m not sure whether the day needs another layer and then take it to the beach for those moments when my skin has had enough sun. And right now, Gap — my go-to for basics — has majorly marked its down, with discounts up to 67 percent off. The 100-percent cotton top is available in six colorways, including a solid black, light pink stripes, and a summer-ready, checkered yellow.

Shop now: $17–$23 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Moisturizer

Amazon

Not to reiterate what you already know, but sunscreen is an essential year round, especially as we head into summer. But for those who find it a nuisance to add the extra step to their routine, Neutragena’s reparative, anti-aging moisture that contains SPF 25 is on sale for just $19 at Amazon. The cream streamlines a skincare routine, tackling dehydration, fine lines, dullness (thank you vitamin C), and sun-protection at once. Shoppers love how “light” but still “rich and moisturizing” the cream is, with one person adding that their “skin looks radiant and healthy” after application.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $28); amazon.com

The Drop Millie Pleated Linen Short

Amazon

If the weather in your city isn’t quite there yet, let me tell you as someone whose city is: It’s almost summer. But despite how quickly the season is approaching, my closet still has only one, maybe two pairs of shorts. So during this early Memorial Day sale, I’ll be grabbing this linen pair from The Drop, whose longer-length and menswear-inspired pleats speak to two of the year’s biggest trends. Shoppers are calling the shorts — which are available in four colors — “perfect” for summer and “very comfortable.” Another person described the length and style as “so chic,” explaining that it can be worn more playfully with a tube top or dressed up with a blazer and heels.

Shop now: $21 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum

Amazon

Lanmeri’s serum designed to thicken thinning hair is currently 57 percent off. The vegan formulation is made with mung bean, red clover, and turmeric, which are designed to strengthen hair and reduce fall out, per the brand. And Amazon shoppers say they noticed a difference in as little as a week, with one person writing that they were noticing “new hair on the sides of [their] scalp” and another customer saying that they were able to both “see and feel” the thickening results after just seven days.

Shop now: $25 (Originally $58); amazon.com

Cupshe Black Scallop Swimsuit

Amazon

Cancel your search for new swimwear because Amazon shoppers claim they found “the most flattering” one “ever.” “This suit is unreal and checks every single box. It’s so cute, so comfy, and even more flattering,” wrote one customer about the scalloped one-piece. Others were obsessed with the peek-a-boo cutout at the front, with one shopper saying that the “smooth and comfortable” swimsuit was “super cute” without being “too revealing.” While it’s available in four colors, only black is 20 percent off.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Shark HyperAir Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer With Attachments

Amazon

Shark’s HyperAir has been compared to Dyson’s popular, often sold out (notably more expensive) drying system on more than one occasion. The hair dryer — now 35 percent off — includes two styling attachments and uses intelligent heat control to reduce hair damage while its negative ion generator is said to increase shine while mitigating frizz. An InStyle beauty editor once explained that she gravitates towards it because of the ease at which it allows her to dry and style her hair, saying that it “completely changed how [she] thinks about hairstyling.”

Shop now: $150 (Originally $230); amazon.com

