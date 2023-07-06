8 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Summer Dresses to Buy for $50 or Less Ahead of Prime Day

Snag elevated maxis and beach-ready T-shirt dresses starting at $16.

By
Kyra Surgent
Published on July 6, 2023 @ 03:00AM

ANRABESS / ZESICA.

Summer is finally in full swing, which means I’m wearing breezy dresses on repeat. The style staples are essential to every warm weather wardrobe, and at this point, they’re practically my uniform. Whether you’re casually styling them for everyday errands, or elevating them with strappy sandals and accessories for a night out, you can’t go wrong with classic dresses this season. If your current collection is in need of a refresh, you’re in luck; Amazon released thousands of summer fashion deals ahead of Prime Day 2023, and it certainly didn’t skimp in the dress department. 

Since the retailer offers a dizzying array of styles, I narrowed down the selection to the eight best dress finds. Not only are the following picks on sale for less than $50, but they’re all also ranked on Amazon’s best-sellers chart. Below, you’ll find shopper-loved picks for up to 65 percent off, with prices starting at just $16. Don’t wait to snag your favorite styles, though — these sales won’t last long. 

Shop Best-Selling Summer Dresses: 

PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Starting strong, this Prettygarden dress is on sale for just $24 thanks to its 56 percent-off discount and stackable 10 percent-off coupon. Not only is it impressively marked down, but it’s also the quintessential summer style. It’s made of a breathable polyester that will keep you cool all season, plus its effortless silhouette can be worn for any occasion. The dress has a stylish wrap neckline, flattering waist tie, and a breezy, tiered skirt. Plus, its subtle ruffle sleeve detailing adds a delicate touch. The best-selling pick is available in 41 colors and patterns, including versatile neutrals, bold brights, and florals that are perfect for the season.    

Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Asymmetric Tiered Beach Maxi Long Dress

Amazon

This Anrabess find is Amazon’s number one best-selling formal dress, though you don’t have to wait for a special event to snag it. While it can easily be dressed up, the style can also be made casual with comfy slides or even worn on top of your bathing suit as a statement cover-up. The dress is sold in 25 colorways and is made of a lightweight rayon material. It’s built with a timeless square neckline and classic spaghetti straps, but its cascading skirt is what really steals the show: The billowy maxi has asymmetrical tiered detailing for an elevated flair. Not sold yet? Take it from one shopper who called it “the perfect easy-to-wear dress.”   

SimpleFun Casual Tank Sundress

SimpleFun Summer Dresses for Women Beach Floral Tshirt Sundress Casual Pockets Boho Tank Dress

Amazon

At just $16, an entire 65 percent off, it’s safe to say this Simplefun find has already earned a spot in my shopping cart. The casual tank dress has a classic silhouette that’s “easy to throw on for lunch, dinner, or just running around town,” according to one shopper. Plus, it makes for the perfect beach cover-up thanks to its breathable blend of polyester and rayon. One reviewer described it as “lightweight without being sheer or clingy,” making it a “great sundress.” And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, the easy, breezy pick even has pockets.   

Huskary Loose Maxi Dress

HUSKARY Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Loose Pockets Long Dress Short Sleeve Split

Amazon

Speaking of styles to throw on over your swimsuit, this Huskary dress deserves an invite to your next summer getaway. It’s available in 45 options including a range of colors and beach-ready patterns. The relaxed style has short-sleeves, a casual V-neck, and a flattering side slit; plus, it has pockets to hold your summer essentials. Not only is it stylish, but it’s super comfortable, too; one shopper said “it feels like you are wearing pajamas, but you look dressed up,” which is truly “the best of both worlds.” Be sure to shop the best-selling style while it’s still 45 percent off.  

Don’t wait to snag the summer dresses that catch your eye while they’re still on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. 

Anrabess Casual Maxi Dress

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Longyuan Casual Sleeveless Tank Sundress

Amazon LONGYUAN Women's Summer Dress Casual Sundresses Sleeveless Tank Stretchy Dresses Cover up with Pockets

Amazon

Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

