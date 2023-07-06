Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts 8 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Summer Dresses to Buy for $50 or Less Ahead of Prime Day Snag elevated maxis and beach-ready T-shirt dresses starting at $16. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. ANRABESS / ZESICA. Summer is finally in full swing, which means I’m wearing breezy dresses on repeat. The style staples are essential to every warm weather wardrobe, and at this point, they’re practically my uniform. Whether you’re casually styling them for everyday errands, or elevating them with strappy sandals and accessories for a night out, you can’t go wrong with classic dresses this season. If your current collection is in need of a refresh, you’re in luck; Amazon released thousands of summer fashion deals ahead of Prime Day 2023, and it certainly didn’t skimp in the dress department. Since the retailer offers a dizzying array of styles, I narrowed down the selection to the eight best dress finds. Not only are the following picks on sale for less than $50, but they’re all also ranked on Amazon’s best-sellers chart. Below, you’ll find shopper-loved picks for up to 65 percent off, with prices starting at just $16. Don’t wait to snag your favorite styles, though — these sales won’t last long. Shop Best-Selling Summer Dresses: Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $37 (Originally $53) Prettygarden Floral Wrap Ruffle-Hem Maxi Dress, $27 (Originally $61) Zesica Spaghetti-Strap Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $45 (Originally $58) Simplefun Casual Tank Sundress, $16 (Originally $46) Anrabess Spaghetti-Strap Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress, $43 (Originally $60) Longyuan Casual Sleeveless Tank Sundress, $28 (Originally $41) Huskary Loose Maxi Dress, $22 (Originally $40) Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, $46 (Originally $52) PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $24 Starting strong, this Prettygarden dress is on sale for just $24 thanks to its 56 percent-off discount and stackable 10 percent-off coupon. Not only is it impressively marked down, but it’s also the quintessential summer style. It’s made of a breathable polyester that will keep you cool all season, plus its effortless silhouette can be worn for any occasion. The dress has a stylish wrap neckline, flattering waist tie, and a breezy, tiered skirt. Plus, its subtle ruffle sleeve detailing adds a delicate touch. The best-selling pick is available in 41 colors and patterns, including versatile neutrals, bold brights, and florals that are perfect for the season. Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $43 This Anrabess find is Amazon’s number one best-selling formal dress, though you don’t have to wait for a special event to snag it. While it can easily be dressed up, the style can also be made casual with comfy slides or even worn on top of your bathing suit as a statement cover-up. The dress is sold in 25 colorways and is made of a lightweight rayon material. It’s built with a timeless square neckline and classic spaghetti straps, but its cascading skirt is what really steals the show: The billowy maxi has asymmetrical tiered detailing for an elevated flair. Not sold yet? Take it from one shopper who called it “the perfect easy-to-wear dress.” SimpleFun Casual Tank Sundress Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $16 At just $16, an entire 65 percent off, it’s safe to say this Simplefun find has already earned a spot in my shopping cart. The casual tank dress has a classic silhouette that’s “easy to throw on for lunch, dinner, or just running around town,” according to one shopper. Plus, it makes for the perfect beach cover-up thanks to its breathable blend of polyester and rayon. One reviewer described it as “lightweight without being sheer or clingy,” making it a “great sundress.” And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, the easy, breezy pick even has pockets. Huskary Loose Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $22 Speaking of styles to throw on over your swimsuit, this Huskary dress deserves an invite to your next summer getaway. It’s available in 45 options including a range of colors and beach-ready patterns. The relaxed style has short-sleeves, a casual V-neck, and a flattering side slit; plus, it has pockets to hold your summer essentials. Not only is it stylish, but it’s super comfortable, too; one shopper said “it feels like you are wearing pajamas, but you look dressed up,” which is truly “the best of both worlds.” Be sure to shop the best-selling style while it’s still 45 percent off. Don’t wait to snag the summer dresses that catch your eye while they’re still on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. Anrabess Casual Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $37 Longyuan Casual Sleeveless Tank Sundress Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $28 Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $46 Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $45 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks So This Is the Breezy One-and-Done Outfit Celebs Wear Like Clockwork This Time of Year Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform These Comfortable Sneakers From the Brand Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are $29 Right Now