Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We found the 25 Best Deals

The new year acts as a reset and refresh button. We leave the things we didn’t love about the past year there, and we start 2023 with those we’re looking to make habits. The same goes for our closets, makeup bags, and homes — because, yes, it’s time to finally toss the half-empty setting powder you bought in 2019. Luckily, Amazon has made it easy to give your life a refresh with an early New Years sale.

Right now, you can shop a number of the retailer’s best-selling products at some of the lowest prices of the year, with discounts up to 81 percent off. Like most Amazon sales, this one is pretty expansive, with markdowns across everything from skincare to technology. But to make your life (and shopping) a little easier, I rounded up the best deals on plenty of editor-approved products and brands, including discounts on Calvin Klein, Alo, and more.  

Best Fashion Deals

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Classic Asymmetrical Motorcycle Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $44 (Originally $90); amazon.com

As always, Amazon is brimming with incredible fashion deals on customer-loved brands and designer goods. Alo’s popular High-Waist Vapor Leggings in a camo print, a staple in Jennifer Garner’s athletic lineup, are now up to 71 percent off. You can also stock up on winter must-haves, including a puffer jacket and an open-front cardigan loved by over 6,000 shoppers. And taking after Hailey Bieber, I’ll be adding this on-sale faux-leather moto jacket to my cart.

Best Beauty Deals

Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Face Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $29); amazon.com

Amazon’s best-selling eyeshadow, available in a number of shimmery, NYE-ready shades, is 20 percent off heading into 2023. You can also grab Saturday Skin’s brightening mask, which shoppers noted visibly reduces dark spots, while it’s 50 percent off, as well as a lash serum with over 3,100 five-star ratings that one shopper said gave them improved length just “three weeks in.” 

Best Home Deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Amazon

Shop now: $157 (Originally $199); amazon.com

One of the best deals of this entire sale is on Safavieh’s elegant runner rug, which is now 81 percent off. And while that’s one you won’t want to miss, I’d also recommend grabbing this space heater that you can control through an app on your phone – I mean, just imagine waking up cold and not having to leave your bed to turn this on. You can also grab Nespresso’s on-sale Vertuo espresso machine to create at-home lattes while the duo is 21 percent off.

