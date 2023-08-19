I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and I'm Getting a Head Start on Fall With These 5 Fashion Essentials

You heard it here first: I’m ready for summer to be over. Sure, I love ice cream and pool days just as much as the next person, but I’m tired of sweating through my clothes and trekking through the streets of New York City in sandals. As far as I’m concerned, sweater weather and pumpkin spice everything can’t get here soon enough. That’s why I’m already starting to build out my fall wardrobe, and I’m turning to Amazon for my seasonal staples.

My picks include an easy-to-layer tee, everyday jeans, a classic blazer, chic loafers, and even a mini skirt, starting at just $17. Whether you’re hoping for an endless summer or counting down the days until fall like me, cooler weather will be before we know it, and we might as well be prepared. Below, browse through my top five Amazon fashion finds for the new season ahead:

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Simple layering tees are the key to transitional dressing, and I’m stocking up on long-sleeve styles ahead of fall. This cotton-blend style from Amazon Essentials comes in an impressive 27 colors and patterns and costs just $17. It has more than 14,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “incredibly soft” and say it has a “flattering fit.” I plan to wear the long-sleeve tee on its own tucked into jeans, as well as under blazers and sweaters as the temperature drops.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

Speaking of outerwear, this plaid blazer from The Drop has my name written all over it. I’ve already confessed my love for the solid-colored version of the jacket, but I simply need the plaid style for fall. I can already imagine wearing it casually with jeans and sneakers, or dressing it up for work with tailored trousers and loafers. It can even be thrown on over a mini dress for an evening out. A well-fitting blazer is a staple piece in any wardrobe, and this option from The Drop is my go-to pick.

Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

Amazon

In the denim department, I’ve got my eye on the classic Levi’s 501 straight-leg style in a washed black shade. According to reviewers, the jeans are “really classic and flattering” with “little to no gap in the back.” They feature a button fly and frayed hems, plus they’re made from 100 percent cotton, meaning they have a stiffer, more rigid feel. They’re an elevated alternative to my everyday blue jeans, and I plan on styling them with blouses, tees, and sweaters all season long.

Altuzarra Sidiki Mini Skirt

Amazon

Every haul deserves a splurge piece, and this time, I’m opting for this Altuzarra Sidiki Mini Skirt that’s on sale for 60 percent off its original price. I found the knit skirt in Amazon’s Luxury Stores section, a one-stop-shop for designer fashion and beauty products with quick Prime shipping. The rayon-blend mini has a flattering high waistband and a subtle side slit for an extra element of style. For the remainder of summer, I’ll wear the skirt with a simple crop top and sandals, and in the fall, I’ll wear it with tights, booties, and a boxy sweater.

Franco Sarto Carolynn Lug Sole Loafer

Amazon

Now that I’ve filled my Amazon cart with seasonal clothing essentials, I’m ready to grab a pair of fall-ready shoes, too. These Franco Sarto lug sole loafers are extremely versatile, since I can wear them on their own now and add a pair of socks once it gets colder out. A shopper confirmed they’re “comfortable for walking and wearing all day,” meaning I can keep them on for a day at the office and an evening out. While I’m partial to the black patent colorway, the shoes come in nine color and fabric combinations, including chic beige and flashy silver.