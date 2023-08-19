I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and I'm Getting a Head Start on Fall With These 5 Fashion Essentials

Including a designer skirt, Levi's jeans, and a comfy crewneck starting at $17.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Editor's Fall Picks
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

You heard it here first: I’m ready for summer to be over. Sure, I love ice cream and pool days just as much as the next person, but I’m tired of sweating through my clothes and trekking through the streets of New York City in sandals. As far as I’m concerned, sweater weather and pumpkin spice everything can’t get here soon enough. That’s why I’m already starting to build out my fall wardrobe, and I’m turning to Amazon for my seasonal staples.

My picks include an easy-to-layer tee, everyday jeans, a classic blazer, chic loafers, and even a mini skirt, starting at just $17. Whether you’re hoping for an endless summer or counting down the days until fall like me, cooler weather will be before we know it, and we might as well be prepared. Below, browse through my top five Amazon fashion finds for the new season ahead:

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Simple layering tees are the key to transitional dressing, and I’m stocking up on long-sleeve styles ahead of fall. This cotton-blend style from Amazon Essentials comes in an impressive 27 colors and patterns and costs just $17. It has more than 14,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “incredibly soft” and say it has a “flattering fit.” I plan to wear the long-sleeve tee on its own tucked into jeans, as well as under blazers and sweaters as the temperature drops.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

Speaking of outerwear, this plaid blazer from The Drop has my name written all over it. I’ve already confessed my love for the solid-colored version of the jacket, but I simply need the plaid style for fall. I can already imagine wearing it casually with jeans and sneakers, or dressing it up for work with tailored trousers and loafers. It can even be thrown on over a mini dress for an evening out. A well-fitting blazer is a staple piece in any wardrobe, and this option from The Drop is my go-to pick. 

Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

Amazon Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans

Amazon

In the denim department, I’ve got my eye on the classic Levi’s 501 straight-leg style in a washed black shade. According to reviewers, the jeans are “really classic and flattering” with “little to no gap in the back.” They feature a button fly and frayed hems, plus they’re made from 100 percent cotton, meaning they have a stiffer, more rigid feel. They’re an elevated alternative to my everyday blue jeans, and I plan on styling them with blouses, tees, and sweaters all season long. 

Altuzarra Sidiki Mini Skirt

Amazon Altuzarra Sidiki Skirt

Amazon

Every haul deserves a splurge piece, and this time, I’m opting for this Altuzarra Sidiki Mini Skirt that’s on sale for 60 percent off its original price. I found the knit skirt in Amazon’s Luxury Stores section, a one-stop-shop for designer fashion and beauty products with quick Prime shipping. The rayon-blend mini has a flattering high waistband and a subtle side slit for an extra element of style. For the remainder of summer, I’ll wear the skirt with a simple crop top and sandals, and in the fall, I’ll wear it with tights, booties, and a boxy sweater. 

Franco Sarto Carolynn Lug Sole Loafer

Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Lug Sole Loafer

Amazon

Now that I’ve filled my Amazon cart with seasonal clothing essentials, I’m ready to grab a pair of fall-ready shoes, too. These Franco Sarto lug sole loafers are extremely versatile, since I can wear them on their own now and add a pair of socks once it gets colder out. A shopper confirmed they’re “comfortable for walking and wearing all day,” meaning I can keep them on for a day at the office and an evening out. While I’m partial to the black patent colorway, the shoes come in nine color and fabric combinations, including chic beige and flashy silver.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This Flattering, Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand Dropped 60+ New Styles and Discounted Every Last One
Turning Heads In Flattering Dress, I Plan To Buy It In Every Color
My Friend Turned Heads in This Flattering $36 Amazon Dress and Inspired Me to Buy One in Every Color
Quince Leather Jacket Review
I'm Obsessed With This Leather Jacket That Should Cost Triple the Price — and It's Finally Back in Stock
Related Articles
Salma Hayek
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
LOTD 8/18: SofÃ­a Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Sofía Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
J.Crew Dropped Its Prices on Transitional Clothing Pieces You Can Wear Well Into Fall
J.Crew Slashed Up to 50% Off 400+ Transitional Fashion Pieces You Can Wear Well Into Fall
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Designer Fashion Deals, and This Hidden Outlet Has Premium Picks for Up to TK% Off
Amazon’s Designer Outlet Is Full of Premium Fashion Finds From Vince, Ugg, and Tory Burch for Up to 84% Off
I Am Shopping Editor And Iâm Taking These Tk Transitional Shoes Styles Into Fall
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Shoes I’m Wearing From Summer Into Fall — Starting at $23
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Wore a Surprising Version of This Timeless Fall Jacket Trend
67 Yr Old Bra Review
A 67-Year-Old Said They Can’t Believe How “Beautiful” and “Supportive” This Lacy $15 Amazon Bra Is
Various activewear outfits arranged on a purple background
The 13 Best Activewear Brands on Amazon
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfortable, Versatile Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork for Fall
Selena Gomez Is Already Wearing the Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Fall
Amazon Shoppers Avoid the "Wedgie Zone" Thanks to This Best-Selling Underwear That's Less Than $1 Apiece
Wedgie-Prone Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Underwear a "Game Changer," and It's Less Than $1 Apiece
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Twinned With Meghan Markle in This Genius Fall Dress Trend
Amazon Fall Dresses
Amazon Is Bursting With Summer-to-Fall Dresses, but Shoppers Love These 8 Under-$50 Styles the Most
Supermodel vest trend
Supermodels Keep Wearing This Fall-Friendly Vest Trend, and You Can Get the Look for Under $35 at Amazon
Honest Review of Chanel Highlighting Balm
I'm a Beauty Editor, and Here's My Take on Chanel's Viral Highlighter With 11 Billion Views
Trending Fashion Picks Include Supportive Bras and Transitional Wardrobe Staples
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These 8 Under-$30 Trending Fashion Finds
Warner's Bra
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Called This Wirefree Bra “Very Flattering,” and It’s Just $16 at Amazon