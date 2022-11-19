I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Gift-Worthy Early Black Friday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart

Welcome to mid-November, where gift shopping season is in full swing, at least for me. While I’ve already gotten a chunk of my holiday shopping done, that doesn’t account for all the Black Friday deals I’ll also be adding to my cart (and people’s gift bags).

Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is always a winner in my eyes because all of the best stuff is on sale before the big day (when the hottest items often sell out). Right now, tons of gift-worthy goodies are discounted, including this pretty sweater dress that I plan on wearing to festive events and a gorgeous frasier fir-scented candle that’ll make anyone go, “Ooh.” Deals start at just $9 (!) and are up to 50 percent off, so act fast because I can’t guarantee they’ll stay in stock for long.

Here are the eight early Black Friday deals I’m adding to my Amazon cart:

Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern-Sleeve Sweater Dress

Every year, I like to get myself something new to wear for holiday gatherings. Usually I’m eyeing something that’s cute but still comfortable with a tad of elegance, and this Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress ticks off all those boxes, in my opinion. It’s on sale for $44 right now, and the popular dress comes in sizes XS to XL and 21 pretty colors, including white, baby blue, forest green, and burgundy. More than 4,100 Amazon shoppers are enamored with it, saying it’s “warm,” “perfect for the holidays,” and “very flattering.”

BodyRestore Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

I’ve been getting asked a lot about my self-care gift recommendations this season, and my go-to answer has been shower steamers. They’re just as fun as bath bombs, but less hassle — just drop one at the bottom of your shower and let it work it’s magic. These aromatherapy steamers from BodyRestore have the approval of 10,700 Amazon customers and are a best-seller on the site. You can get a pack of 12, 15, or 30 in scents like eucalyptus (my personal favorite), citrus, and rose and chamomile.

“When I put one of these in the shower, it makes the whole bathroom smell so good,” one shopper raved. “I now buy these as gifts; I love them so much.”

La Jolie Muse Frasier Fir-Scented Candle

Speaking of nice scents, Black Friday shopping is never complete without a candle in your cart. It just so happens that La Jolie Muse’s festive Frasier Fir candle is on sale; it has pinecone, amber, and musk notes, and comes in a gorgeous glass jar. One shopper called the candle “stunning” and said it has a “comforting” scent that’s “absolutely perfect for the holidays; [it’s] strong, but not overwhelming.” And if you’d prefer a non-seasonal fragrance, the candle is also on sale in “a relaxing and balanced” jasmine scent, as well as passionfruit peony.

Focallure Eyeshadow and Eyeliner Pen, 3-Pack

In addition to adding a new holiday outfit to my wardrobe, I also like to get some fresh, sparkly makeup to wear with said dress. This year, Focallure’s two-in-one eyeshadow sticks are going in my cart without a second thought thanks to the set’s super-low $9 price tag. The multitasking pens can be used as eyeshadow or eyeliner and come in packs of three in varying shades like creamy nudes or glittery pinks. In terms of quality, one recent customer said that buying the Focallure eyeshadow sticks was “one of the best makeup purchases” they’ve made in a while, raving that it “glides on easily” and “stays on all day. “[I] will definitely be purchasing more for myself, as well as a few extras for stocking stuffers,” they wrote.

Acorn Moc Slipper

‘Tis the season to buy way more cozy slippers than you actually need. It doesn’t get any cozier than these Acorn Moc Slippers that are fluffy on the inside and outside. The slippers, which have skid-resistant and weatherproof soles, come in a variety of styles, like tweed and cable-knit, but I just love how cute the “popcorn” fabric is. They’re available in size ranges (including a few half sizes), which makes it a little easier if you’re shopping for someone else. More than 5,700 shoppers love ‘em, saying they’re sturdy, comfortable, and “fit like a glove.”

Renpho Eye Massager With Heat

If you suffer from eye strain or migraines, you’ll want to grab this nifty gadget while it’s on sale. I got introduced to an eye massager via Therabody’s (currently sold out) Smart Goggles, and now I can’t imagine a day without it. The Renpho Eye Massager is similar; it massages your eyes, has heat settings, and even has a Bluetooth speaker if you want to connect it to music while you’re relaxing. Shoppers say it helps with everything from dry eye problems to migraines, and that they’ve bought multiple for friends and family. “After I tested it, it was so great that I kept it and bought one for my wife and another for my mom,” one shopper wrote.

At just $63 with an onsite coupon (down 56 percent off from its original $130 price tag), you’ll want to hop on this deal ASAP.

Live Fraiche USDA Castor Oil for Eyelashes

Castor oil is loved by many for its lash-growth and strengthening effects, so I’m adding this handy tube from Live Fraiche to my cart for just $12. Made with organic cold-pressed castor oil, the serum is packaged in a double-ended tube that has both a lash and brow applicator. More than 4,400 customers approve of the Live Fraiche oil and even call it a “holy grail” product.

“I use it a few times a week and my lashes are full again,” one customer wrote. “I even use it on my brows now, too. I know different people can have different experiences with products, but I highly recommend giving this stuff a try.”

Inorin Long Down Vest With Hood

Admittedly, I wasn’t a vest person until a few months ago but now, I’m obsessed with them. I’m not sure what took me so long to hop on the bandwagon, but I’m glad I did. Now that I’m growing my collection, I’m eyeing longer vests to keep me warm on those really cold NYC days. I love this thick option from Inorin that has a hood, two pockets, and a zipper, and snap-button closure. It comes in 11 pretty colors like beige and red, and two other styles, including a shorter option and one with a cinched waist. Customers say it’s “unexpectedly cute” and good quality.

