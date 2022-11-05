Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday

While Black Friday is still three weeks away, Amazon has already released thousands of incredible deals. The retailer slashed prices sitewide on everything from clothes and shoes to skincare and home decor, and we found the 35 best deals to shop ahead of the holiday chaos.

Amazon’s early Black Friday sale includes discounts of up 55 percent off across the fashion, beauty, and home departments. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, while treating yourself to a thing or two along the way. You can save on Levi’s jeans, New Balance sneakers, Laneige skincare, and Yankee candles — just to name a few.

To make your shopping experience a little easier, we narrowed down the massive sale to the 35 best fashion, beauty, and home deals we’d recommend adding to your cart ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our top five overall deals, along with 10 standout items in each major category. Happy early Black Friday shopping!

Amazon

Shop now: $84 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Best Overall Deals:

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Amazon’s massive sale selection, these five deals are a great place to start. From the home department, this Bedsure Chenille Throw Blanket that a shopper said “feels like cashmere” is on sale for $23, thanks to an on-site coupon. It would make a cozy addition to your home this fall and winter, or you could store it away as a gift for an interior design-obsessed loved one come the holiday season.

For the beauty lover in your life (which could just so happen to be yourself), the Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer is going for 20 percent of its original price. It’s meant to hydrate your skin and leave it looking glowy for the perfect under-makeup base layer. A shopper even confirmed it “layers beautifully” with face cream and “doesn’t pill up and flake” under makeup.

In the fashion section, you can save on clothes, shoes, and accessories. We’ve got our eye on a quilted jacket from BlankNYC that comes in 16 earthy tones and patterns. These Koolaburra by Ugg chukka boots are another cold-weather must-have for the days when you want to look cute but stay comfortable. Finish off your looks this season with this woven-leather crossbody bag from Frye that’s on sale for an impressive 55 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Best Fashion Deals:

This early Black Friday season, Amazon’s fashion deals are on another level. We’re talking discounts on items from adored brands like Levi’s, New Balance, Ugg, JW Pei, and Franco that you can use to create entire outfits. Start off with the Levi's High-Waisted Mom Jeans for $48, throw on the $9 Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt with this Amazon Essentials faux-shearling jacket over it, add on the Franco Sarto Dalden Ankle Boots for 30 percent off, and finish the look with the JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag for $72. It doesn’t get more convenient than that.

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals:

If you’re tired of your skincare, makeup, or hair care routine, look no further than Amazon’s beauty sale section. It’s stocked with top-quality products for less, like the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum for $32 and the Filorga Optim-Eyes Eye Cream for $46. You can also get $8 makeup products (yes, you read that right), including the Maybelline Lifter Gloss and the L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara. For your hair, now is a great time to invest in the Nioxin System Kit 1, which comes with shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment, and thickening spray to give you your fullest locks ever. And for any holiday gatherings you have coming up, the T3 AireBrush Duo, which is on sale for 30 percent off, is about to become your secret weapon for salon-quality blowouts at home.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Best Home Deals:

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without epic discounts on everything home, including decor, cookware, and cleaning devices. A candle always makes an excellent gift, and Yankee’s jar candle in the sugared cinnamon apple scent (um, yum) is on sale for $17. You can also spice up your table this holiday season with this gold centerpiece bowl. For the kitchen, grab this personal blender set from Ninja, so you (or a lucky gift recipient) can quickly and easily make a smoothie and head out the door. And if you’re planning on having some extra foot traffic in your home over the next couple of months, treat yourself to clean floors with the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that’s on sale for 35 percent less.

Before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving, and you’ll only have one day to take advantage of the internet’s many Black Friday sales. So, rather than putting yourself through that stress, shop Amazon’s early Black Friday deals now. You’ll be thanking yourself in a couple of weeks when all your holiday and sale shopping is out of the way, and you can enjoy quality time with your family and friends.