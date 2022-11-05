Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday

Shop 35 incredible early deals from brands like Hanes, Ugg, Olaplex, and Yankee.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 5, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Main Amazon Early BF Deals Roundup
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

While Black Friday is still three weeks away, Amazon has already released thousands of incredible deals. The retailer slashed prices sitewide on everything from clothes and shoes to skincare and home decor, and we found the 35 best deals to shop ahead of the holiday chaos. 

Amazon’s early Black Friday sale includes discounts of up 55 percent off across the fashion, beauty, and home departments. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, while treating yourself to a thing or two along the way. You can save on Levi’s jeans, New Balance sneakers, Laneige skincare, and Yankee candles — just to name a few. 

To make your shopping experience a little easier, we narrowed down the massive sale to the 35 best fashion, beauty, and home deals we’d recommend adding to your cart ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our top five overall deals, along with 10 standout items in each major category. Happy early Black Friday shopping! 

[BLANKNYC] Tencel Drop Shoulder Quilted Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $84 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Best Overall Deals: 

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Amazon’s massive sale selection, these five deals are a great place to start. From the home department, this Bedsure Chenille Throw Blanket that a shopper said “feels like cashmere” is on sale for $23, thanks to an on-site coupon. It would make a cozy addition to your home this fall and winter, or you could store it away as a gift for an interior design-obsessed loved one come the holiday season. 

For the beauty lover in your life (which could just so happen to be yourself), the Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer is going for 20 percent of its original price. It’s meant to hydrate your skin and leave it looking glowy for the perfect under-makeup base layer. A shopper even confirmed it “layers beautifully” with face cream and “doesn’t pill up and flake” under makeup. 

In the fashion section, you can save on clothes, shoes, and accessories. We’ve got our eye on a quilted jacket from BlankNYC that comes in 16 earthy tones and patterns. These Koolaburra by Ugg chukka boots are another cold-weather must-have for the days when you want to look cute but stay comfortable. Finish off your looks this season with this woven-leather crossbody bag from Frye that’s on sale for an impressive 55 percent off.  

JW PEI Joy Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Best Fashion Deals:

This early Black Friday season, Amazon’s fashion deals are on another level. We’re talking discounts on items from adored brands like Levi’s, New Balance, Ugg, JW Pei, and Franco that you can use to create entire outfits. Start off with the Levi's High-Waisted Mom Jeans for $48, throw on the $9 Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt with this Amazon Essentials faux-shearling jacket over it, add on the Franco Sarto Dalden Ankle Boots for 30 percent off, and finish the look with the JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag for $72. It doesn’t get more convenient than that. 

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals:

If you’re tired of your skincare, makeup, or hair care routine, look no further than Amazon’s beauty sale section. It’s stocked with top-quality products for less, like the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum for $32 and the Filorga Optim-Eyes Eye Cream for $46. You can also get $8 makeup products (yes, you read that right), including the Maybelline Lifter Gloss and the L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara. For your hair, now is a great time to invest in the Nioxin System Kit 1, which comes with shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment, and thickening spray to give you your fullest locks ever. And for any holiday gatherings you have coming up, the T3 AireBrush Duo, which is on sale for 30 percent off, is about to become your secret weapon for salon-quality blowouts at home. 

yankee-candle-large-jar-scented-candle-sugared-cinnamon-apple
Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Best Home Deals: 

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without epic discounts on everything home, including decor, cookware, and cleaning devices. A candle always makes an excellent gift, and Yankee’s jar candle in the sugared cinnamon apple scent (um, yum) is on sale for $17. You can also spice up your table this holiday season with this gold centerpiece bowl. For the kitchen, grab this personal blender set from Ninja, so you (or a lucky gift recipient) can quickly and easily make a smoothie and head out the door. And if you’re planning on having some extra foot traffic in your home over the next couple of months, treat yourself to clean floors with the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that’s on sale for 35 percent less. 

Before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving, and you’ll only have one day to take advantage of the internet’s many Black Friday sales. So, rather than putting yourself through that stress, shop Amazon’s early Black Friday deals now. You’ll be thanking yourself in a couple of weeks when all your holiday and sale shopping is out of the way, and you can enjoy quality time with your family and friends. 

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals:

Related Articles
Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals
Amazon Just Launched Its Early Black Friday Fashion Sale With Incredible Deals for Up to 74% Off
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Deals
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Main Prime Day Deals Roundup
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 260 Best Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale for Up to 81% Off
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
Amazon Labor Day Deals Roundup
The 30 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 71% Off
The 20 Best Last-Minute Fashion, Beauty, and Home Holiday Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend
The 20 Best Last-Minute Fashion, Beauty, and Home Holiday Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend
Amazon's after-Christmas sale
Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 30 Best
Amazon BF Deals 2021
The 30 Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before It's Too Late
Editor-loved Amazon Beauty Haul Sale deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Products I’m Buying From the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Anti-Aging Amazon Deals
My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now
Amazon Deals You Can Still Buy
Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 20 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off
Amazon’s Early Labor Day Sale
Amazon's Early Labor Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 30 Best
Amazon Beauty Haul: Filorga Serum
Shoppers Say That Just One Drop of This Serum Is Needed to Plump Skin and Reduce Laugh Lines
Amazonâs Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for TK% Off
Amazon’s Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for 45% Off
Amazon Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Amazon Sweaters
Fall-Perfect Sweaters From Amazon’s Best-Selling Brands Are Discounted for Over 30% Off Right Now