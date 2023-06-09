Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Summer Fashion Deals for Up to 85% Off

Summer is right around the corner, which means my wishlist is overflowing with the newest styles of the season. As the warm weather quickly approaches, I’m looking to expand my wardrobe with lightweight clothes, comfortable shoes, and beach-ready accessories. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for high quality pieces that will arrive at my doorstep well before the official start of summertime. Since I’m in search of timeless staples I can rely on for summers to come, I’m shopping the retailer’s Premium Brands outlet which is chock-full of designer items at budget friendly price points.

The hidden storefront is my favorite place to snag fashion items from customer-favorite brands like Coach, Ugg, Frye, and Tory Burch. Since its selection is so expansive, I’ve narrowed down the 20 best deals to make your shopping experience even easier. Below, you’ll find luxury summer must-haves starting at just $12, with markdowns up to an entire 85 percent off. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be spending my weekend securing the following deals while they’re still available.

Best Clothing Deals:

Like I said, this summer is all about easy, breezy clothing picks that you can pair with practically anything — aka these comfortable Prana drawstring pants that are 66 percent off. Whether you’re throwing them over your bathing suit or dressing them up with a blouse and platform sandals, you’re bound to grab the airy pants all season long. Another versatile Prana choice: this breathable V-neck tee that’s on sale for 74 percent off.

Since I can’t discuss warm weather staples without mentioning swimsuits, I pulled a few one-piece deals from La Blanca, too. This ruffled style has a flattering off-the-shoulder cut and a surprise criss-cross cut-out detail at the back. And, if you’re looking for a bathing suit that will show a little more skin, this cutout design is a great option, too. The best part? Both one-pieces are marked down by 60 percent.

Breezy dresses are a summer wardrobe necessity, so I have you covered in that department, too. This chic Rag & Bone pick has a midi-length hemline and a stylish collar with functional buttons. You may want to add it to your cart soon, it’s currently on sale for a whopping 85 percent off. If you have a summer wedding coming up or another special occasion on the calendar, you’ll love this Trina Turk one-shoulder style that’s nearly 60 percent off. Plus, this Dress the Population fit and flare option is sold in 14 styles and marked down to its lowest price in the past 30 days.

Best Shoe Deals:

In the shoe section, you’ll find a range of styles for every occasion including open-toed picks and classic sneakers you can wear year-round. Snag options from customer-favorite brand, Ugg, including these chunky, pillow sandals, and these ankle strap platforms that may or may not be in my cart already. Speaking of stylish sandals, this studded Tory Burch pair is currently at its lowest price point in the last 30 days, according to Amazon.

If your open-toed shoe collection is already complete, opt for the following styles, instead. The Coach Irene Mules are also at their lowest price in the last 30 days, and they can be paired with dresses, jeans, shorts, and pretty much anything else in your closet. And since a white sneaker is arguably the most reliable shoe choice there is, I had to include at least one option. This low profile pair from Frye is an elevated take on the classic shoe thanks to its 100 percent leather design. You won’t regret adding the comfortable, lace-up style to your daily footwear rotation.

Best Accessory Deals:

Regardless of the season, you’re never fully dressed without a few accessories. Since I’m planning for a summer full of sunshine, I pulled a few picks that will keep you protected and stylish while you’re sitting poolside. This straw Scala visor can instantly elevate any beach-ready look, and it’s sold in two colorways so you can coordinate it with your go-to swimsuit. And, for something a little more casual, opt for this Rag & Bone baseball cap that’s the perfect way to add an element of style to your everyday errands.

For a new favorite bag, check out this woven style from Frye that’s nearly half off, and this crossover clutch from Coach that’s discounted, too. And obviously every look needs a little sparkle. The latest addition to my cart? This gorgeous Swarovski crystal bracelet that’s majorly marked down right now.

