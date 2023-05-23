Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion Amazon’s Hidden Designer Outlet Is Already Overflowing With Memorial Day Fashion Deals for Up to 63% Off Shop premium styles from Vince, Coach, Ugg, and more starting at $37. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 23, 2023 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle Memorial Day is swiftly approaching, but you don’t have to wait until the holiday to score epic deals from your favorite brands. If you’ve been anticipating major markdowns, the wait is over; Amazon’s designer outlet is already overflowing with Memorial Day sales on clothes, shoes, and accessories from luxe brands, including Coach, Ugg, Frye, Vince, and 7 For All Mankind. And, to make your shopping experience easier, I rounded up the 20 best deals, starting at just $37. Now is the time to stock up on summer wardrobe essentials, and Amazon’s Premium Brands Outlet is the perfect place to start. The storefront is chock-full of high quality pieces at budget-friendly prices, like flattering swimsuits, breezy dresses, and classic jeans. Plus, score comfortable yet stylish sneakers, versatile sandals, and accessories you’ll style all season long. Be sure to check out the following Amazon deals for up to 63 percent off ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Best Clothing Deals: 7 For All Mankind Monroe Short, $102 (Originally $158) La Blanca Island Goddess Twist Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit, $69 (Originally $115) Paige Stella Crop Straight Leg High Rise Jeans, $121 (Originally $239) La Blanca Island Goddess Scoop Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $66 (Originally $103) Adrianna Papell Floral Chiffon Tiered Dress, $89 (Originally $179) L Space Santorini Dress, $90 (Originally $150) Eliza J Metallic Knit Sleeveless Halter Dress, $168 (Originally $228) Vince Shirred Band Collar Dress, $158 (Originally $395) In the outlet’s fashion section, you’ll find denim deals like these 7 For All Mankind shorts for 36 percent off, and these Paige high rise jeans for nearly half-off. Plus, browse through lightweight dress options, including this pick from Vince that’s marked down by 60 percent and can be dressed up for the office or made casual for everyday errands. If you have a special event on the calendar this season, be sure to check out more elevated options like this discounted Eliza J halter gown and this Adrianna Papell floral tiered dress that’s 66 percent off right now. Regardless of what your summer plans look like, you’re bound to find deals worthy of your warm weather wardrobe. Amazon Shop now: $158 (Originally $395); amazon.com Personally, I hope to spend this summer soaking up the sun, which is why I pulled a couple of swimsuit options, too. This La Blanca one-piece is 40 percent off and available in 17 colors, ranging from bold brights to neutral tones. It has a flattering keyhole detail at the bust and a back cutout that’s super stylish. Another great bathing suit option, this La Blanca scoop-neck one-piece is “flattering and high quality,” according to a reviewer. It has a classic and comfortable silhouette with a criss-cross design at the back. Amazon Shop now: $66 (Originally $103); amazon.com Best Shoe Deals: Frye Ivy Low Lace Sneaker, $158 (Originally $198) Badgley Mischka Harriet Heeled Sandal, $83 (Originally $225) Ugg Alameda Spotty Lace Sneaker, $65 ($120) Coach Irene Mule, $113 (Originally $145) Vince Warren Court Sneakers, $223 (Originally $250) Coach Margot Jacquard Sandal, $107 (Originally $185) IMHO, you can never have too many pairs of shoes, and Amazon’s footwear department is loaded with discounted styles for every occasion. Since no warm weather wardrobe is complete without a classic white sneaker, I pulled two options that can be paired with practically anything in your closet. This Frye pair has a timeless silhouette and a “super comfortable” fit, according to one shopper, and this style from Vince is a wardrobe staple you’re bound to wear daily. Another fashion sneaker that deserves a spot in your shopping cart? This leopard-print style from Ugg that’s an entire 46 percent off right now. Amazon Shop now: $158 (Originally $198); amazon.com If you’re looking for something more elevated, you’ll love these chic slip-on mules from Coach. They have a leather sole, a stylish pointed toe, and gold hardware that’s sure to take any outfit to the next level. For a heeled style, opt for these Badgley Mischka sandals that are an entire 63 percent off, or these now-$107 Coach kitten heels that a shopper said are “comfortable and match almost everything.” Amazon Shop now: $113 (Originally $145); amazon.com Best Accessory Deals: Tory Burch Kira Chevron Bi-Fold Wallet, $139 (Originally $198) Frye Reed Slim Wallet, $75 (Originally $158) Eugenia Kim Arianna Headband, $37 (Originally $48) Lack of Color Puffer Bucket Hat, $100 (Originally $130) Eugenia Kim Billie Hat, $67 (Originally $78) Lack of Color Bloom Raffia Hat, $90 (Originally $129) It’s no secret that accessories are the best part of every outfit, so I pulled a range of designer picks starting at just $37. Snag essentials like this Tory Burch wallet, which is at its lowest price in the last 30 days, and this slim Frye wallet that’s an entire 53 percent off right now. And, for some extra sun coverage, be sure to check out the outlet’s selection of hats. Lack of Color has some great summer options, including this chic woven sun hat and this puffer bucket hat, both of which would pair perfectly with one of the swimsuits from above. This straw fedora from Eugenia Kim is another wardrobe-worthy pick that screams summer vacation and comes in five colorways. Amazon Shop now: $90 (Originally $129); amazon.com Be sure to snag these major Memorial Day deals ahead of the holiday weekend, and browse through more designer markdowns in Amazon’s Premium Brands Outlet, here. 