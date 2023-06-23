Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Fashion Deals for Up to 70% Off

Shop flattering swimsuits, stylish sunglasses, and comfortable sandals starting at $29.

Amazon Summer Fashion
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Summer is here, and the countdown to Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. While the event is just a few weeks away, you don’t have to wait until July 11 to score major markdowns on customer-loved brands; the retailer already released thousands of early deals, and let’s just say my cart is overflowing. You can save on products in categories across the board, but my personal favorite is the fashion section. Not only is it full of summer staples, but the Premium Brands Outlet, specifically, has budget-friendly picks from luxury brands like Ray-Ban, Coach, Frye, and Ugg. 

Since there are countless sales to choose from, I narrowed it down to the 15 best picks. Below, browse through all the fashion finds you could need this summer, including flattering swimsuits, breezy cover-ups, stylish dresses, and designer accessories. You may want to act fast, though, as these deals won’t last for long. 

Best Clothing Deals: 

A new season calls for a wardrobe reset, and Amazon is the perfect place to turn to for high quality closet staples you’ll be wearing on repeat. Everyone needs a classic pair of denim shorts, and these 7 For All Mankind cutoffs are just that. They have a flattering, high-rise waistline with an exposed button fly for an added element of style. The best part? They’re over half off right now. If you need a top to wear with your new shorts, grab this Nic+Zoe sleeveless blouse that’s bra-friendly and on sale for 43 percent off. And, if you have a special occasion on the calendar this season, you’ll love this effortless-looking ASTR the Label dress that’s an entire 70 percent off. 

Amazon PD 7 For All Mankind Women's Monroe Cutoffs Exposed Buttons in Pisces Blue Rigid

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $148); amazon.com 

I plan to be at the beach or pool all summer long, so I’m stocking up on warm weather essentials early. This La Blanca one-piece swimsuit is marked down by 21 percent and sold in 41 colorways. One shopper even called it the “best bathing suit” they’ve ever purchased. And, since no beach-ready look is complete without an easy, breezy cover-up, I found a few options to choose from. Another La Blanca find, this breathable midi dress is currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days, and this lightweight Barefoot Dreams caftan is going for 40 percent off. 

Amazon PD La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit Blue

Amazon

Shop now: $99 (Originally $125); amazon.com 

Best Shoe Deals: 

It’s always a good time to expand your shoe collection (at least that’s what I tell myself). Amazon’s designer outlet has such a wide array of fabulous footwear, even I had a tough time narrowing down the selection. But, just between us, these Badgley Mischka sandals may just be my favorite find. They have the power to instantly elevate any look, thanks to their perfect amount of sparkle. Plus, they’re on sale for half-off off their original $198 price tag. 

Amazon Prime Day BADGLEY MISCHKA WOMEN'S THINA FLAT SANDAL

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $198); amazon.com 

Another option that can dress up any outfit, these Coach heeled sandals come in 10 styles and are currently over half-off in select colorways. And, of course, I would never talk about warm weather shoe picks without throwing in a little white sneaker; these Frye lace-up shoes are made from 100 percent leather, and their low profile silhouette will go with practically anything in your closet. 

Amazon PD COACH Kellie Leather Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $90 (Originally $195); amazon.com 

Best Accessory Deals: 

It’s no secret that summer is the best season to accessorize. From hats to sunglasses to totes, there are so many ways to add a fashion-forward flair to even the most casual outfits. To stay protected from UV rays in style, go for either this Badgley Mischka straw floppy hat, or this Lack of Color terry cloth bucket hat that happens to be going for 55 percent off. And, since you can’t get more classic than Ray-Ban sunglasses, you’re going to want to snag this wayfarer pair while it’s still marked down to less than $90. Plus, this now-$79 Loeffler Randall plaid canvas tote is about to become your new favorite beach bag. 

Amazon PD Loeffler Randall Women's Bennett Medium Tote Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $79 (Originally $150); amazon.com 

Be sure to snag your favorite items while they’re still on sale, and browse through more early Prime Day deals in Amazon’s Premium Brands Outlet

Amazon PD Ray-Ban Rb2132 New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $87 (Originally $151); amazon.com 

Amazon PD Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan

Amazon

Shop now: $81 (Originally $134); amazon.com 

Amazon ASTR the label Women's Gaia Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $98); amazon.com

