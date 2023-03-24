Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend

Spring cleaning looks different for everyone, but this season I’m prioritizing my closet. Now is the perfect time to purge my shelves of pieces that no longer serve me and invest in high quality items to build the ultimate capsule wardrobe instead. When it comes to clothes, shoes, and accessories that will stand the test of time, I turn to my favorite designer brands; if you’re looking to do the same, I have good news — premium pieces don’t always have to be a splurge, especially thanks to Amazon’s hidden fashion curation.

I shop on Amazon for a living, and I’ve uncovered quite a few of the retailer’s best kept secrets along the way, my favorite being the Premium Brands Outlet: The storefront features nearly 2,000 high-end finds that are majorly discounted right now. To make your spring shopping easier, I’ve curated a list of the 20 best designer deals to shop this weekend with discounts up to 79 percent off. Read on for sales on Vince, Coach, Puma, Frye, and Ugg, and more.

Best Clothing Deals

Starting off strong in the clothing section, you’ll pretty much find every kind of springtime essential on your wishlist. I’ll personally be adding this elevated Theory tank top to my shopping cart, which is marked down to just $50 from its original $245 price tag (yes, you read that right). Available in black and white, the versatile piece is a timeless addition to your year-round wardrobe. If you’re in the market for some fresh denim, don’t hesitate to act on these lightweight, distressed Paige jeans which are 51 percent off — their lowest price in the past 30 days. You can also snag these Seven For All Mankind high-waisted jeans for nearly 40 percent off; shoppers rave that they’re “super comfy” and have “the perfect amount of stretch.”

Looking to dress it up? Amazon’s designer outlet is overflowing with spring dress finds, including this Norma Kamali halter gown which is the perfect for wedding guest attire. It’s sold in a range of flattering shades and 25 percent off right now. Additionally, nothing says spring like this bright pink, ruffled Maggy London find, marked down to 43 percent off its original cost.

Best Shoe Deals

I’m a big shoe girl, so I’m definitely on the hunt for some fun warm-weather options. Luckily, the premium outlet’s footwear curation is in full bloom with spring shoe choices, including classic sneakers, elevated sandals, and everything in between. These Vince slip-on sneakers are nearly 60 percent off right now, on sale for under $100. And, ICYMI, Ugg has spring footwear, too, and the options are really cute — especially these high top sneakers that are 53 percent off.

For warm weather picks, opt for this pair of comfortable slides by Coach. They’re at their lowest price at Amazon in the past month, marked down an entire 40 percent off. For something a little fancier, these Badgley Mischa heeled sandals are 46 percent off, and they’d pair perfectly with the spring dresses above.

Best Accessory Deals

It’s officially time to retire the beanies and scarves and shop springtime accessories. In Amazon’s accessory section you’ll find a range of pieces including hats, glasses, belts, handbags, and jewelry, plus other options worth browsing. Some of my favorite deals include Coach sunglasses for 56 percent off and these Tory Burch frames for 47 percent off. Plus, stay protected from the sun with this trendy Lack of Color bucket hat which is just $40 right now. For a little sparkle, don’t miss out on this gorgeous Swarovski necklace for under $50.

Browse more unbeatable designer deals at Amazon below.

