Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Is Bursting With Premium Labor Day Fashion Deals Up to 87% Off

If your Labor Day plans don’t already include shopping, they will now. A long weekend is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to the items on your wishlist and snag major holiday deals while you’re at it. No surprise, Amazon is already overflowing with huge markdowns in every department, and the designer fashion section is no exception. To make your end-of-summer shopping spree even more enjoyable, I narrowed down the 20 best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals that are worthy of a spot in your cart.

The following pieces are all pulled from Amazon’s best kept secret: its Premium Brands Outlet. Tucked among the retailer’s many curations, the section is a treasure trove of luxe fashion picks at budget-friendly price points. Below, you’ll find Vince sweaters, Paige jeans, Veja sneakers, Coach pumps, and Tory Burch jewelry all for a fraction of their original price points. Don’t wait to snag the items that catch your eye, though — these deals are up to 87 percent off and they won’t last long.

Shop Designer Fashion Deals:

Rag & Bone Rent the Runway Theon Sweater

Amazon

As fall rapidly approaches, now is a great time to stock up on transitional pieces you can rely on for seasons to come. Since cozy sweaters are an essential part of every autumn wardrobe, don’t miss this embellished Cinq à Sept sweater that’s 82 percent off and this Vince cardigan that’s marked down by 84 percent. For the best deal yet, check out this chic, pre-loved Rag & Bone style that’s up to 87 percent off in select sizes. And if dresses are more your speed, be sure to snag this 80 percent-off Vince V-neck sweater dress that makes for the perfect staple piece.

Hudson Barbara High-Waist Coated Bootcut Jeans

Amazon

Now that your tops are covered, you need equally stylish bottoms to match. Luckily, these Paige Jeans with a flattering high waistline and timeless straight-leg fit are nearly 80 percent off their original price tag. To level-up any look, opt for this Hudson pair that has a unique coated texture with the same edge as a leather pant. And if you’re in the market for a sophisticated pair of trousers, you’ll love these Theory pants that are now 78 percent off.

Shop Designer Shoes Deals:

Coach Jackie Pump

Amazon

Fashion-forward footwear is the key to every great outfit, so I found the only five shoe styles you’ll need this season. Whether you have big plans on the calendar or are looking for an easy everyday pair, Amazon has you covered. Starting strong, the Coach Jackie pumps are an effortlessly elevated addition to any outfit — and they’re at their lowest price in the past 30 days. And since no fall wardrobe is complete without a pair of boots, you’ll want to grab these Frye moto booties while they’re 40 percent off their original $298 price. As for sneakers, check out these colorful Vejas and versatile Ugg slip-ons while they’re still on sale.

Shop Designer Accessory Deals:

Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag

Amazon

I’d never forget accessories, and you’re not going to want to miss discounted picks. The Frye Melissa crossbody bag is the perfect size to hold all of your essentials while making a style statement, while these classic Ray-Ban sunglasses are bound to be a mainstay in your year-round outfit rotation. Plus, instantly elevate any ensemble with this pearl headband and Lack of Color wide-brimmed hat. And since a little sparkle is always needed, don’t miss this dainty Tory Burch bracelet that’s now less than $70.

Head to Amazon to shop designer fashion pieces while they’re still on sale this Labor Day weekend.

Paige Cindy Transcend High-Rise Straight Jeans

Amazon

ASTR the Label Shelby Dress

Amazon

Cinq à Sept Lilliana Sweater