Amazon’s Designer Outlet Is Full of Premium Fashion Finds From Vince, Ugg, and Tory Burch for Up to 84% Off

Snag fall-ready styles starting at just $23.

By
By Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Published on August 18, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Fall is right around the corner, which means now is the time to stock up on high quality fashion pieces you can rely on all season. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon to fill my wardrobe with budget-friendly designer items. The retailer’s little-known Premium Brands Outlet is chock-full of impressive deals on luxe brands, and its current selection of fall-ready finds may just be the best yet. 

To make your transitional shopping experience a breeze, I sifted through Amazon’s broad array of styles to narrow down the 20 picks worthy of a spot in your cart. Below, you’ll find clothes, shoes, and jewelry you can sport from now into autumn for up to 84 percent off. We’re talking about 7 For All Mankind jeans, Ugg sneakers, Frye bags, and more starting at just $23. 

Shop Designer Clothing on Sale:

ASTR the Label Shelby Dress

Amazon ASTR the label Women's Shelby Dress

Amazon’s fashion department is practically overflowing with jaw-dropping deals, and this ASTR the Label Shelby dress takes the cake for the biggest markdown. It’s currently on sale for as low as just $23 in select sizes — an entire 84 percent off its original price tag. While the billowing maxi is light and breathable thanks to its cotton material, it also makes for the perfect fall piece to layer under your favorite outerwear. 

If you have a special event on the calendar this season, opt for the ASTR the Label Kazia Dress that’s half-off and bound to steal the show at any occasion. And, for another timeless basic, don’t miss this 57-percent-off smocked midi from Vince.  

Vince Stripe Cuffed V-Neck Blouse

Amazon Vince Women's Stripe Cuffed S/S V-Neck Blouse

Dresses certainly aren’t the only pieces worth grabbing right now. The chic Cinq à Sept Karis Blazer has the power to instantly elevate any outfit, and it’s currently marked down by 66 percent. Plus, this Vince blouse is 60 percent off, and it can easily be dressed up with your go-to skirt or made casual with a classic pair of jeans. Speaking of denim, don’t miss these 7 For All Mankind jeans that are now less than $75, and this timeless Paige high-rise pair that’s nearly 60 percent off. 

Shop Designer Shoes on Sale:

Vince Benfield-B Sneaker

Amazon Vince Women's Benfield-b Sneaker

A new season means a new pair of shoes (at least in my book). Regardless of the weather, you can’t go wrong with a pair of sneakers, and this Ugg pair is majorly marked down. The easy to wear slip-ons have a stylish espadrille silhouette, and they’re made with a foam footbed for an extra plush feel with each step. We also recommend snagging the Vince Benfield-B sneakers that are on sale for 58 percent off. They have a fashion-forward platform sole, and they’re available in off-white and black to coordinate with every look.  

Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer

Amazon Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer

If you’re in search of footwear you can easily elevate, opt for these autumn-ready Stuart Weitzman loafers that are a personal favorite of mine, thanks to their dainty pearl detailing. And, these Dansko Mary Janes have already earned a spot in my cart since they make for a versatile year-round shoe choice. To really make a statement, check out the oh-so-stylish Schutz Maxima Block Sandals that are currently at their lowest price all month. 

Shop Designer Accessories on Sale:

Frye Nora Knotted Crossbody

Amazon Frye Nora Knotted Crossbody

No shopping spree is complete without at least one accessory — so, I found six. The Frye Nora Knotted Crossbody is a practical and stylish addition to any wardrobe. It’s made of soft leather and built with a chic knotted strap, plus it has plenty of room for all your essentials. Another eye-catching bag, this Radley London satchel is half-off and bound to become a mainstay in your daily outfit rotation. To spice up any look, grab these Ray-Ban shades and this Lele Sadoughi tweed headband — both for less than $100. And, since everyone needs a little sparkle, be sure to grab these discounted Tory Burch earrings, too.    

Head to Amazon to snag your favorite designer fashion items on sale, and check out the entire Premium Brands Outlet, here

Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses

Amazon Ray-Ban Rb2180 Round Sunglasses

Paige Cindy Transcend High-Rise Jeans

Amazon PAIGE Women's Cindy Transcend Vintage High Rise Cropped Straight Leg Jean

Cinq à Sept Karis Blazer

Amazon Cinq Ã  Sept Women's Karis Blazer

Tory Burch Roxanne Stud Earrings

Amazon Tory Burch Women's Roxanne Stud Earrings

