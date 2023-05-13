Shopping Amazon’s 30 Best Mother’s Day Weekend Deals on Fashion, Beauty, and Home Items for Up to 87% Off Save on Paige jeans, a Gucci perfume, and Yankee candles. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 13, 2023 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images You’ve made it through another long week, and now it’s finally time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the weekend — AKA go online shopping. Since tomorrow is all about celebrating the maternal figures in our lives, I’ve decided that today is about treating ourselves to a little something new. Luckily, Amazon’s sale section is full of incredible discounts, and we found the 30 best deals for up to 87 percent off. Our picks span the fashion, beauty, and home categories, featuring brands like Gap, Dr. Martens, L’Oréal Paris, Gucci Beauty, and Shark — just to name a few. Whether you could use a new pair of light-wash jeans for spring, a signature floral fragrance, or set of ceramic vases, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon this weekend. Below, check out all 30 of the best fashion, beauty, and home deals, starting at just $6. Best Fashion Deals: Velvet by Graham and Spencer Haylie Linen Cap-Sleeve Blouse, $19 (Originally $150) Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Tiered Midi Dress, $24 (Originally $40) Gap Easy Pull-On Short, $23 (Originally $35) Gap High-Rise Flare Jeans, $27 (Originally $70) Anne Klein Perforated Rounded Top-Handle Satchel, $37 (Originally $95) Sam Edelman Griffin Flat Sandal, $40 (Originally $100) Dr. Martens Blaire Brando Fisherman Sandal, $74 (Originally $100) Frye Melissa Woven Crossbody Bag, $89 (Originally $228) Paige Stella Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans, $120 (Originally $239) Amazon’s weekend sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on spring and summer fashion for less, like this cap-sleeve linen blouse from Velvet by Graham and Spencer that’s on sale for just $19 — a whopping 87 percent off its original price. Available in sizes XS through XL, the top has a keyhole back with a button closure and elastic band around the hemline. Wear it casually with denim cutoffs and sneakers, or dress it up for work with tailored trousers and loafers. Amazon Shop now: $19 (Originally $150); amazon.com Speaking of casual, spring jeans, these Gap high-rise flare pants are on sale for $27. They’re made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and elastane and come in sizes 24 through 35, each available in short, standard, and long inseam lengths. Thanks to their light-blue wash and subtle distressing, these jeans are effortlessly cool and would look great with everything from a graphic tee to a white button-down shirt. Amazon Shop now: $27 (Originally $70); amazon.com Finish off your outfits this season with this Frye leather crossbody bag that’s on sale for 61 percent off. Available in four shades, the purse has woven details that make it stand out, along with an adjustable strap, zipper closure, and convenient pockets both inside and out. It’s the perfect size for weekend outings since you can securely fit all the essentials, including your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and keys. Plus, you can’t beat that under-$100 price tag for a genuine leather handbag. Amazon Shop now: $89 (Originally $228); amazon.com Best Beauty Deals: Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush, $6 (Originally $13) Pura D’or Organic Vitamin E Oil, $12 (Originally $17) Honest Beauty Two-in-One Crème Cheek Blush and Lip Color, $13 (Originally $18) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer With SPF 50, $14 (Originally $27) LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, $17 (Originally $30) L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $17 (Originally $29) Jouer Essential High-Coverage Concealer Pen, $17 (Originally $24) BabylissPro Nano Titanium Professional 1-Inch Curling Iron, $48 (Originally $60) Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray, $97 (Originally $150) Shark HyperAir Fast-Drying Hair Dryer, $150 (Originally $230) If you’ve been eyeing a beauty product on Amazon, whether that’s a new moisturizer or a hair-styling tool, now’s the time to grab it. More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers have given the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream a five-star rating, and it’s on sale for 43 percent off this weekend. Its main ingredients include retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and moisturize the skin, and organic green tea to soothe inflammation. After using the cream for a month, one shopper said their “skin has never been this clear, even-toned, and frankly, just beautiful.” Now, that’s a glowing review if we’ve ever heard one. Amazon Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com For makeup, we’re all about multi-use products, and this Honest Beauty Two-in-One Crème Blush and Lip Color is going for just $13. It’s available in four shades, ranging from light pink to dark plum, and it comes in a convenient compact. According to a reviewer, the “creamy” formula is “easy to blend, dries quickly, and lasts all day.” All you need is your fingertip and about a minute to massage the product into your cheeks and lips. Amazon Shop now: $13 (Originally $18); amazon.com It’s not often we find a designer fragrance on sale at Amazon, so when we saw the Gucci Bloom perfume going for 36 percent off, we knew we had to call it out. The perfume smells “like a bouquet of flowers,” per a reviewer, making it the perfect fragrance for spring. Its key notes include various flowers and plants, like tropical Rangoon creepers, sweet jasmine buds, and fruity tuberose. Amazon Shop now: $96 (Originally $150); amazon.com Best Home Deals: Creative Co-Op Set of Two Waffle-Knit Dish Towels, $12 (Originally $21) Yankee Candle Sage- and Citrus-Scented 22-Ounce Single-Wick Candle, $17 (Originally $31) Teresa’s Collections Three-Piece Ceramic Vase Set, $35 (Originally $42) Stonebriar Gold Geometric Wall Mirror, $60 (Originally $85) Aerogarden Hydroponic Indoor Garden, $80 (Originally $165) Erin Gates by Momeni River Beacon Denim Hand-Woven Area Rug, $89 (Originally $189) Safavieh Brentwood Collection Medallion Area Rug, $110 (Originally $432) Ogcau Arched Full-Length Gold Floor Mirror, $120 (Originally $200) Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, $155 (Originally $250) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $249 (Originally $350) Of course, no Amazon sale haul is complete without a few home finds, and the sale selection this weekend doesn’t disappoint. An easy way to refresh your home for spring is with a seasonal candle, and this sage- and citrus-scented option from Yankee Candle comes highly reviewed. It comes in a 22-ounce jar with a single wick and has up to 150 hours of burning time, according to the brand. Plus, once you burn the candle all the way down, you can repurpose the jar as a storage canister in your home. Amazon Shop now: $17 (Originally $31); amazon.com Another low-lift way to update your home is with a new area rug, like this Safavieh medallion-print that’s on sale for 75 percent off. It has a 0.3-inch pile and is made from synthetic fibers that are both stain- and shed-resistant. Plus, a shopper confirmed it’s “soft to the touch” and “brightens” their space, which is exactly what you want from a highly trafficked, statement rug in your home. Amazon Shop now: $110 (Originally $432); amazon.com To level-up your at-home barista game, treat yourself to the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine while it’s 38 percent off. The machine can brew four cup sizes and automatically adjusts the temperature, pressure, and brewing time, depending on the size of the capsule. Plus, it comes with a milk frother, so you can make both hot and iced coffee drinks at home. One reviewer went so far as to say the machine “changed [their] life,” since it’s “super easy to use and makes perfect lattes.” Amazon Shop now: $155 (Originally $250); amazon.com Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the awesome deals happening at Amazon this weekend, check out the retailer’s entire sale section, here. 