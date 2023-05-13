Amazon’s 30 Best Mother’s Day Weekend Deals on Fashion, Beauty, and Home Items for Up to 87% Off

You’ve made it through another long week, and now it’s finally time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the weekend — AKA go online shopping. Since tomorrow is all about celebrating the maternal figures in our lives, I’ve decided that today is about treating ourselves to a little something new. Luckily, Amazon’s sale section is full of incredible discounts, and we found the 30 best deals for up to 87 percent off.

Our picks span the fashion, beauty, and home categories, featuring brands like Gap, Dr. Martens, L’Oréal Paris, Gucci Beauty, and Shark — just to name a few. Whether you could use a new pair of light-wash jeans for spring, a signature floral fragrance, or set of ceramic vases, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon this weekend. Below, check out all 30 of the best fashion, beauty, and home deals, starting at just $6.

Best Fashion Deals:

Amazon’s weekend sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on spring and summer fashion for less, like this cap-sleeve linen blouse from Velvet by Graham and Spencer that’s on sale for just $19 — a whopping 87 percent off its original price. Available in sizes XS through XL, the top has a keyhole back with a button closure and elastic band around the hemline. Wear it casually with denim cutoffs and sneakers, or dress it up for work with tailored trousers and loafers.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Speaking of casual, spring jeans, these Gap high-rise flare pants are on sale for $27. They’re made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and elastane and come in sizes 24 through 35, each available in short, standard, and long inseam lengths. Thanks to their light-blue wash and subtle distressing, these jeans are effortlessly cool and would look great with everything from a graphic tee to a white button-down shirt.

Shop now: $27 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Finish off your outfits this season with this Frye leather crossbody bag that’s on sale for 61 percent off. Available in four shades, the purse has woven details that make it stand out, along with an adjustable strap, zipper closure, and convenient pockets both inside and out. It’s the perfect size for weekend outings since you can securely fit all the essentials, including your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and keys. Plus, you can’t beat that under-$100 price tag for a genuine leather handbag.

Shop now: $89 (Originally $228); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals:

If you’ve been eyeing a beauty product on Amazon, whether that’s a new moisturizer or a hair-styling tool, now’s the time to grab it. More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers have given the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream a five-star rating, and it’s on sale for 43 percent off this weekend. Its main ingredients include retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and moisturize the skin, and organic green tea to soothe inflammation. After using the cream for a month, one shopper said their “skin has never been this clear, even-toned, and frankly, just beautiful.” Now, that’s a glowing review if we’ve ever heard one.

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

For makeup, we’re all about multi-use products, and this Honest Beauty Two-in-One Crème Blush and Lip Color is going for just $13. It’s available in four shades, ranging from light pink to dark plum, and it comes in a convenient compact. According to a reviewer, the “creamy” formula is “easy to blend, dries quickly, and lasts all day.” All you need is your fingertip and about a minute to massage the product into your cheeks and lips.

Shop now: $13 (Originally $18); amazon.com

It’s not often we find a designer fragrance on sale at Amazon, so when we saw the Gucci Bloom perfume going for 36 percent off, we knew we had to call it out. The perfume smells “like a bouquet of flowers,” per a reviewer, making it the perfect fragrance for spring. Its key notes include various flowers and plants, like tropical Rangoon creepers, sweet jasmine buds, and fruity tuberose.

Shop now: $96 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Best Home Deals:

Of course, no Amazon sale haul is complete without a few home finds, and the sale selection this weekend doesn’t disappoint. An easy way to refresh your home for spring is with a seasonal candle, and this sage- and citrus-scented option from Yankee Candle comes highly reviewed. It comes in a 22-ounce jar with a single wick and has up to 150 hours of burning time, according to the brand. Plus, once you burn the candle all the way down, you can repurpose the jar as a storage canister in your home.

Shop now: $17 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Another low-lift way to update your home is with a new area rug, like this Safavieh medallion-print that’s on sale for 75 percent off. It has a 0.3-inch pile and is made from synthetic fibers that are both stain- and shed-resistant. Plus, a shopper confirmed it’s “soft to the touch” and “brightens” their space, which is exactly what you want from a highly trafficked, statement rug in your home.

Shop now: $110 (Originally $432); amazon.com

To level-up your at-home barista game, treat yourself to the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine while it’s 38 percent off. The machine can brew four cup sizes and automatically adjusts the temperature, pressure, and brewing time, depending on the size of the capsule. Plus, it comes with a milk frother, so you can make both hot and iced coffee drinks at home. One reviewer went so far as to say the machine “changed [their] life,” since it’s “super easy to use and makes perfect lattes.”

Shop now: $155 (Originally $250); amazon.com

Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the awesome deals happening at Amazon this weekend, check out the retailer’s entire sale section, here.