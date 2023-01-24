Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum "Actually Works" — and It’s Already a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Plus, it’s only $19.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Newly Released Hair Growth Serum Has Already Received Rave Reviews From Shoppers Who Say It "Actually Works"
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Skepticism is understandable when it comes to hair growth serums. A slew of five-star Amazon reviews, however, is an excellent indicator that a product works as advertised. Such is the case with the newly released hair growth treatment, Davv 2% Minoxidil Serum, which is garnering praise from shoppers. What’s more, the serum costs a mere $19 with an onsite coupon.

2% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum For Women

Amazon

Shop now: $19 with coupon; amazon.com

The Davv Minoxidil Serum is a hair treatment that can stimulate new growth and reduce fallout. Each bottle contains a one-month supply, and results begin to show in four to eight weeks of twice-daily use. The magic ingredient is minoxidil — which, according to Dr. Jeannette Graf, board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, “Works by decreasing the length of the telogen, otherwise known as the resting phase of the hair, and causes the hair to start the anagen, or the active growth stage.” It also increases blood flow to the hair follicles, which encourages growth, she noted.

As with many topical ingredients, it’s important to understand potential side effects of minoxidil. For example, “[It] may cause shedding initially before the hair grows and thickens,” notes Dr. Kunal Malik, a board certified dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology in NYC. 

Shoppers are raving about the Davv serum, which has a five-star overall rating on Amazon. “[After] just a few weeks of use, I noticed a significant increase in the growth rate of my hair,” said one shopper, who adds that their strands feel “stronger and healthier.” And according to another happy reviewer who calls the serum “amazing” after 60 days of use, “[My] hair is “filling out…I see regrowth by my sides and forehead.”

Shoppers point out the “incredible” price point, too, particularly given that the product “actually works.” Moreover, compared to many other minoxidil products, this one is a breeze to apply thanks to its spray bottle packaging: “It’s super easy to use,” says one shopper; “After the shower, I part my hair, spray a few sprays all around, massage it in, and I'm done!” It has a non-greasy texture, too, according to shoppers, and lacks any discernible scent. 

If you’re looking for a solution to thinning or shedding hair, consider the newly released Davv 2% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum, which has already gleaned incredibly positive reviews on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Merit Beauty Blush Launches
The Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses in Her 7-Step Routine Comes in 4 New Universally Flattering Shades
Sunday Riley Auto Correct
I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand
Jennifer Coolidge Is the Latest Celebrity to Call Out This Editor-Approved Face Wand That Smooths Fine Lines
Related Articles
This Strengthening Shampoo That Makes âThin Hair Noticeably Thickerâ Is on Rare Sale
This French Pharmacy Brand's Strengthening Shampoo Makes Hair “Noticeably Thicker,” and It’s 25% Off
moisturizing shampoos
7 Hair Subscription Boxes That'll Give Your Tresses a Much-Needed Boost
Amazon Beauty Sponge
This No-Frills Beauty Tool Helps Makeup Look "Flawless," Shoppers Say, and It's Less Than $2 Apiece
The Shampoo You Need to Really Save Your Hair From Hard Water Damage
You Need This Shampoo to Save Your Hair From Hard Water Damage
shoppers with fine, thin hair are "in shock" after trying this on-sale volumizing shampoo
Shoppers With Fine, Thin Hair Are “in Shock” After Trying This On-Sale Volumizing Shampoo
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
The Internet-Famous Hair Tool Behind So Many Celebrity Award Show Looks Is Finally Back in Stock
Dyson's TikTok-Famous Hair Tool With 3.6 Billion Views Is Finally Back in Stock
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller
Lather CPC - Shoppers Are Loving Their Softer and "Fuller" Hair Thanks to ThisÂ Foaming Scalp ScrubÂ 
Shoppers Say Their Thin Hair Is "Soft and Fuller" After Using This Volumizing Scalp Scrub
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit
Shampooing Hair
Weekly Use of This Clarifying Shampoo Soothed My Irritated, Flaky Scalp
Function of Beauty Now Has Affordable, Personalized Styling Products, and We Put Them to the Test
Function of Beauty Now Has Affordable, Personalized Styling Products — And We Put Them to the Test
Iâve Tested So Many Hair Products on My 3C Curls, but This Styling Gel Keeps Them Bouncy and Defined
I’ve Tested So Many Hair Products on My 3C Curls, but This Styling Gel Keeps Them Bouncy and Defined
IS: Mermade Hair Khloe K Sale
The Hair Waver Used by Khloé Kardashian Has Replaced My Curling Irons, and It’s 40% Off
Shampoo & Conditioner for Thicker Hair
Shoppers Noticed a "Significant Increase” in Hair Thickness and Length After Using This On-Sale $24 Shampoo