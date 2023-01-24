Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum "Actually Works" — and It’s Already a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Skepticism is understandable when it comes to hair growth serums. A slew of five-star Amazon reviews, however, is an excellent indicator that a product works as advertised. Such is the case with the newly released hair growth treatment, Davv 2% Minoxidil Serum, which is garnering praise from shoppers. What’s more, the serum costs a mere $19 with an onsite coupon.



The Davv Minoxidil Serum is a hair treatment that can stimulate new growth and reduce fallout. Each bottle contains a one-month supply, and results begin to show in four to eight weeks of twice-daily use. The magic ingredient is minoxidil — which, according to Dr. Jeannette Graf, board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, “Works by decreasing the length of the telogen, otherwise known as the resting phase of the hair, and causes the hair to start the anagen, or the active growth stage.” It also increases blood flow to the hair follicles, which encourages growth, she noted.



As with many topical ingredients, it’s important to understand potential side effects of minoxidil. For example, “[It] may cause shedding initially before the hair grows and thickens,” notes Dr. Kunal Malik, a board certified dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology in NYC.

Shoppers are raving about the Davv serum, which has a five-star overall rating on Amazon. “[After] just a few weeks of use, I noticed a significant increase in the growth rate of my hair,” said one shopper, who adds that their strands feel “stronger and healthier.” And according to another happy reviewer who calls the serum “amazing” after 60 days of use, “[My] hair is “filling out…I see regrowth by my sides and forehead.”

Shoppers point out the “incredible” price point, too, particularly given that the product “actually works.” Moreover, compared to many other minoxidil products, this one is a breeze to apply thanks to its spray bottle packaging: “It’s super easy to use,” says one shopper; “After the shower, I part my hair, spray a few sprays all around, massage it in, and I'm done!” It has a non-greasy texture, too, according to shoppers, and lacks any discernible scent.

If you’re looking for a solution to thinning or shedding hair, consider the newly released Davv 2% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum, which has already gleaned incredibly positive reviews on Amazon.