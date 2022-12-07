Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $5

From skincare to makeup, this list has something for any beauty lover.

By Olivia Hanson
By Olivia Hanson
Published on December 7, 2022

Whether you want to give the gift of glowing skin or treat someone to 2022’s biggest beauty trend, gifting beauty products is an easy way to please a handful of people on your list. And if you’re looking for somewhere to start, we recommend Amazon’s customer-favorite beauty gifts storefront. Not only is the curated list filled with products that have already been vetted by hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of reviewers, many of them are also wildly popular on TikTok. Even better, you can find items starting at just $5. 

To make shopping the large list a bit easier, I’ve grouped it into four categories: self-care, hair care, skincare, and makeup. In these categories, you can find everything from stocking stuffers to big-ticket items. Some of the stand-outs include this Kendall Jenner-approved lip mask, a TikTok-approved hot air brush, and these dew drops that Charli D'Amelio loves

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Sweet Candy

Amazon

If you have a skincare-obsessed loved one on your list, you’ll definitely want to consider gifting them the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. A crowd-pleaser for years, this overnight lip mask has over 15,400 five-star ratings, with thousands of reviewers explaining how it heals their dry, cracked lips. One shopper went on to testify how their lips went from “cracking and peeling in the summer and winter months” to being “more soft and plump than they have ever been” after only a few weeks of consistent wear. 

Shop now: $24; amazon.com 

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Amazon

If you know someone who’s self-care time comes in the form of long, hot baths, you’ll definitely want to get them this bath bomb set. It has a jaw-dropping amount of five-star ratings (over 36,100 to be exact!) and comes in a pack of 12. Many shoppers love that it makes a great gift, with one shopper saying, “each bomb is wrapped individually in nice tissue paper, which makes it great for gifting to several friends or keeping them to treat yourself.” 

Shop now: $27 (Originally $37); amazon.com 

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

Amazon

For your haircare lover, you’ll definitely want to consider the Revlon One-Step hair dryer. Not only does it quickly dry hair within minutes, it also gives blowout-worthy silky hair without even leaving your house. This is thanks to its ionic technology, it satures airflow to create smooth, shiny hair while also reducing frizz.  

With over 40,700 five-star ratings, several Amazon shoppers love how it quickly dries the hair. One shopper even noted that because of its ability to cut their drying time down more than half, it’s “hands down the best blow dryer” they’ve ever used. 

Shop now: $37 (Originally $50); amazon.com 

2 Pack Hair Towel Wrap

Amazon

For those on your list that are a bit more difficult to shop for, you can’t go wrong with these hair towel wraps. They come in a pack of two, are made of soft microfiber fabric, and come in a variety of colors to choose from. “Soft, absorbent, and [the] button easy to clasp,” one shopper out of the 11,100 five-star reviewers said. 

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com 

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set

Amazon

This set of makeup brushes is perfect for beginners, seasoned pros, and everyone in between. It includes three face brushes, one eye brush, and two beauty sponges for blending, which one shopper noted are “soft and durable and wash up nicely.” 

Shop now: $19; amazon.com 

